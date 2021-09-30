checkAd

Ultra Resources Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Up to C$6.0 Million, Including a C$3.3M Strategic Investment

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultra Resources Inc. (TSX-V: ULT) (“Ultra Resources” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of up to C$6.0 million from the sale of the following:

  • units of the Company (the “Units”) at a price of C$0.15 per Unit ; and
  • flow-through units of the Company (the “FT Units”) at a price of C$0.165 per FT Unit

Red Cloud Securities Inc. is acting as a finder in connection with a portion of the Offering.

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a “Unit Share”) and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each FT Unit will consist of one common share of the Company to be issued as a “flow-through share” within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each, a “FT Share”) and one half of one Warrant. Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one non-flow-through common share of the Company (each, a “Warrant Share”) at a price of C$0.25 for a period of 12 months following the closing date of the Offering.

As part of the Offering, Jiangsu Zangqing New Energy Industry Fund (“Zangqing”) intends to make a strategic investment of approximately C$3.3 million in Units. Zangqing is a limited partnership new energy industry fund. A major limited partner in the fund is Zangge Holdings Co., Ltd.

Zangge Holdings Co., Ltd. (“Zangge”), a lithium and potassium producer listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, with a market capitalization of $9 billion USD, is headquartered in Golmud of Qinghai Province. Currently, Zangge has the mining rights of 724 km2 in Qarhan Brine Lake. It has been developing and utilizing the brine lake for nearly 20 years and has become the biggest private holding listing potash producer in China with an annual production output of 2 million tons of potassium chloride.

Zangge entered the lithium industry in 2017, using the advanced and proven adsorption method technology to extract lithium from brine. As early as 2007, the core technical team of the Zangge has been engaged in technology research and development and industrialized construction for brine lithium extraction, and has positioned itself as a technology leader in the global brine lithium extraction industry. In 2020, Zangge completed construction of its processing facility and is producing 10,000 tons of lithium carbonate annually. The Company is one of only three companies in the world with industrialized adsorption lithium extraction technology including Livent.

