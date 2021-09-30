checkAd

InMed Pharmaceuticals Announces Commencement of Phase 2 Clinical Trial Investigating Cannabinol (CBN), a Rare Cannabinoid, in the Treatment of Epidermolysis Bullosa

globenewswire
30.09.2021   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“InMed” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: INM), a leader in the manufacturing and clinical development of rare cannabinoids, today announced that it has commenced its Phase 2 clinical trial of INM-755 (cannabinol) cream in the treatment of Epidermolysis Bullosa (“EB”). This marks the first time cannabinol has advanced to a Phase 2 Clinical trial to be studied as a therapeutic option to treat a disease.

This study will be taking place at eleven sites across seven countries including Austria, Germany, Greece, France, Italy, Israel and Serbia. Clinical Trial Applications (“CTAs”) have been filed in all participating countries with regulatory authority and ethics committee approvals currently in place in four countries (Austria, France, Greece, Israel). The first site initiation visit was completed at a clinical site in Austria, where screening for eligible patients will begin shortly.

“The start of this Phase 2 clinical trial represents a very important step forward to test the efficacy of INM-755 (cannabinol) cream in treating epidermolysis bullosa, a disease that has very few treatment options,” stated Alexandra Mancini, Senior Vice President of Clinical and Regulatory Affairs at InMed. “Based on our earlier studies, we are hopeful that our cannabinol cream will prove to be a safe and effective treatment for people living with this severe genetic skin disease.”

“The achievement of this important milestone along the continuum of pharmaceutical drug development in EB supports our belief that this class of compounds hold broad therapeutic potential,” said Eric A. Adams, President and CEO of InMed. “This study further demonstrates InMed’s leadership in the development of rare cannabinoids as therapeutic products. In addition, we look forward to achieving key milestones of our second CBN drug candidate for the treatment of glaucoma in the year ahead.”

INM-755 is a cannabinol (CBN) cream intended as a topical therapy to treat EB and potentially other dermatological diseases. Preclinical data demonstrate that INM-755 (cannabinol) cream may help relieve hallmark EB symptoms, such as inflammation and pain, as well potentially restore the integrity of the skin in a subset of EB Simplex patients. Phase 1 data in healthy volunteers demonstrated INM-755 (cannabinol) cream to be well-tolerated on both normal, intact skin as well as on open wounds and caused no delay in wound healing.

