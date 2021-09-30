SL Green Inks New Lease With UiPath At One Vanderbilt Avenue

“We’re delighted to welcome UiPath to One Vanderbilt Avenue,” said Steven Durels, Executive Vice President and Director of Leasing and Real Property at SL Green. “They join a prestigious list of companies seeking a best-in-class, healthy work environment with direct connectivity to mass-transit.”

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG), Manhattan’s largest office landlord, today announced that global enterprise automation software company, UiPath (NYSE: PATH), has signed a 15-year, 26,363-square-foot lease at One Vanderbilt Avenue covering the entire 60th floor. The skyline-defining tower in the heart of East Midtown is now over 91% leased.

“One Vanderbilt Avenue is one of those rare buildings that is quickly becoming a New York City icon, and we could not be more excited and prouder about opening our global headquarters in the center of a growing, thriving technology community,” said UiPath Chief Financial Officer, Ashim Gupta. “UiPath continues to grow at a market-leading rate and we are confident that this new space will expand with us, providing a great place for our team to work and collaborate, and an immersive experience to host customers and partners as we deliver the future of work through automation.”

Major recent milestones for One Vanderbilt include the launch of ticket sales for its observation experience, SUMMIT One Vanderbilt, which opens on October 21, 2021, offering visitors a truly unmatched immersive experience at the highest vantage point in Midtown Manhattan. Earlier this year, SL Green celebrated the opening of world-renowned chef Daniel Boulud’s new restaurant, Le Pavillon, which occupies 11,000 square feet on the second floor, facing Grand Central Terminal.

Standing 1,401 feet tall, One Vanderbilt is the new headquarters for many of the world’s leading finance, technology, law and real estate firms. The 1.7 million-square-foot skyscraper offers an unparalleled combination of amenities, innovative office design, state-of-the-art technology, the highest level of sustainability and healthy workplace environment together with direct connection to Grand Central Terminal.

Dale Schlather together with John Boyle, Greg Herman, Justin Halpern, Ed Wartels and Jennifer Konefsky of Cushman & Wakefield represented UiPath. Robert Alexander, Ryan Alexander, Emily Chabrier and Alex D’Amario of CBRE represented the landlord.