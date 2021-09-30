checkAd

OptimizeRx Appoints Seasoned Financial and Operational Executive, Edward Stelmakh as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operations Officer

Doug Baker transitions to executive vice president of finance and accounting

ROCHESTER, Mich., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of point-of-care technology solutions helping patients start and stay on therapy, announced the appointment of Edward Stelmakh as chief financial officer (CFO) and chief operating officer (COO) effective October 11th, 2021. He succeeds Doug Baker within the financial organization, who will continue as executive vice president of finance and accounting.

“Ed’s extensive financial expertise, operational experience, and business analytics capabilities gained through years of leading the financial and operational teams of multiple growing public pharmaceutical companies are a great fit with our growing team, clients, and partners,” commented Will Febbo, CEO of OptimizeRx. “His deep understanding of our customer base will be invaluable as we continue the buildout and expansion of the value proposition that we are delivering to our life sciences partners as they work to bring therapies to market efficiently and effectively. As we continue to drive the success of life sciences brands through patient initiation and adherence programs, Ed’s pharmaceutical brand experience will considerably strengthen our leadership team.”

Mr. Stelmakh is an accomplished senior executive with over 30 years of experience leading multiple areas of finance and operations across a variety of geographies and areas in the pharmaceutical industry. The addition of operational focus at the Company’s executive level ensures that all internal organizations ultimately remain poised for scalability and growth.

Mr. Stelmakh stated, “I could not be more impressed by the energy and passion of OptimizeRx’s leadership team, which is evident in the phenomenal growth they’ve been driving over the last few years. As the healthcare industry shifts towards technology solutions as part of the commercialization process, OptimizeRx continues to be at the forefront of this transition. I’m looking forward to doing my part to support the strong growth outlook in 2021 and beyond.”

Stelmakh’s Extensive Experience in Life Sciences
Since 2015, Stelmakh has served as CFO/COO at Otsuka America Pharmaceuticals Inc, the U.S. division of the Japanese global healthcare enterprise. During his tenure with Otsuka, Stelmakh’s role evolved from leading finance as CFO of the U.S. business division, to taking on the broader role of CFO/COO. In this role he oversaw a team of several hundred in finance, information technology, data & analytics, supply chain/manufacturing, channel strategy, patient support services, alliance management, digital medicine, and business operations. Stelmakh played a major role in shaping and executing a successful strategy for profitable growth while overcoming significant market challenges, including Abilify’s loss of exclusivity, COVID-19 and the acquisition and integration of new businesses including Proteus Digital Health.

