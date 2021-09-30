Pacira Announces Commercial Production Underway with Enhanced EXPAREL Manufacturing Process at Swindon Facility

Marks key step in achieving EXPAREL gross margins that exceed 85 percent by 2024

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCRX), the industry leader in its commitment to non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions, today announced that it has successfully completed process validation and EXPAREL (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension) commercial production is now underway at its custom 200-liter manufacturing suite in Swindon, England. The suite was developed under a partnership with Thermo Fisher Scientific Pharma Services. Pacira expects to begin selling commercial product manufactured in the 200-liter suite before the end of 2021.



“The completion of our 200-liter validation process is a key milestone that doubles our manufacturing capacity to meet the growing demand for EXPAREL and places us on track to achieving EXPAREL gross margins that exceed 85 percent by 2024,” said Dave Stack, chairman and chief executive officer of Pacira BioSciences. “Importantly, this enhanced process has allowed us to add another layer of market exclusivity for EXPAREL through the issuance of a new Orange Book-listed patent that extends our proprietary position to January 2041.”