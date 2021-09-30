checkAd

Eve & Co Incorporated Announces Director and Management Changes

STRATHROY, Ontario, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eve & Co Incorporated (“Eve & Co” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: EVE; OTCQX: EEVVF) today announces that Jeannette VanderMarel has joined the Board of Directors of Eve & Co.

An early entrepreneur in the cannabis industry, Jeannette VanderMarel was the Co-Founder and President of Good & Green, a cannabis company committed to setting a new standard for product quality and reliability as well as corporate social responsibility. Previously, Jeannette co-founded The Green Organic Dutchman, one of Canada’s early Health Canada licensed producers of medical cannabis.   Inspired by her personal experience, including her career as a critical care and pediatric intensive care nurse as well as her daughter’s battle with Dravet Syndrome, Jeannette has a strong passion for and commitment to the cannabis industry, recognizing the opportunity cannabis presents to improve patients’ lives, combat the growing reliance on opiates, and improve wellness and health by offering new and innovative treatment alternatives. Jeannette was a Registered Nurse (RN) and a Certified Nurse in Critical Care – Pediatrics (CNCCP-C) and has previously served as Chair of the Family Advisory Council at McMaster Children’s Hospital and was the co-founder and inaugural chair of the Ontario Lavender Association.

Ms. VanderMarel replaces Yasir Naqvi on the Board of Directors who has resigned as a result of his election as a Member of Parliament for Ottawa Centre in the recent federal election.

The Board has also appointed Kim Arnel as Interim Chief Financial Officer to replace Rory Taylor who previously held such position. Ms. Arnel previously served as the Company’s Controller and has almost 20 years of experience in senior financial roles in the agricultural and greenhouse industries.

Additionally, the Company also welcomes Mr. David Hackett as financial consultant to the Company. Mr. Hackett brings over 25 years of public company experience recently with 48North Cannabis Corp., a vertically integrated Canadian cannabis company where he successfully assisted in its go public transaction, financings of $64 million, a number of acquisitions and annualized revenue growth from zero to $30 million in three years. He has overseen the growth of a number of start-up companies, including dealing with operations, technology, regulatory reporting in Canada and the U.S., corporate governance, public financing in Canada and the U.S. and M&A activity. David is a CPA and CA and holds an MBA from the Richard Ivey School of Business at Western University.

The Board of Directors thanks Mr. Naqvi and Mr. Taylor for their valuable contributions to the Company. “We wish Yasir all the best in his newly elected role of Member of Parliament and representative of Ottawa Central. We also would like to thank Rory for his contributions as interim CFO,” said Melinda Rombouts, CEO and Director of Eve & Co.

The appointment of each of Ms. VanderMarel and Ms. Arnel is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

ABOUT EVE & CO INCORPORATED

Eve & Co, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Natural MedCo Ltd., holds cultivation and processing licences under the Cannabis Act (Canada) for the production and sale of various cannabis products, including dried cannabis, cannabis plants and extraction of cannabis oil and has received EU GMP certification. Natural MedCo Ltd. was Canada’s first female-founded licensed producer of medicinal marijuana and received its cultivation licence from Health Canada in 2016. Eve & Co is led by a team of agricultural experts and has a licensed 1,000,000 square foot greenhouse located in Strathroy, Ontario.

The Company’s website can be visited at www.evecannabis.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Melinda Rombouts
President and Chief Executive Officer
Eve & Co Incorporated
Telephone: (855) 628-6337
invest@evecannabis.ca





