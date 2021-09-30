OpGen Initiates Clinical Trial for Unyvero Urinary Tract Infection Panel

OpGen’s Unyvero Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Panel tests for a broad range of pathogens as well as antimicrobial resistance markers directly from native urine specimens



Prospective multicenter trial plans to include samples collected from more than 1,500 U.S. patients

Clinical performance evaluation aims at subsequent FDA submission



ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPGN, “OpGen”), a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious disease, announced today that it has initiated the clinical trial for its Unyvero Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Panel, which allows testing for a broad range of pathogens as well as antimicrobial resistance markers directly from native urine specimens.

The Unyvero System and Unyvero Lower Respiratory Tract panels have already been cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The sample-to-answer Unyvero System uses highly multiplexed PCR technology. The Unyvero UTI panel is a new application, and the overall trial design is very similar to previous studies and aims to demonstrate the product’s clinical performance. Following FDA guidance, the trial is expected to enroll more than 1,500 prospective patient samples, to be complemented with archived, microbiology positive specimens. Primary endpoint of the study will be assay performance as defined by clinical sensitivity and specificity compared to culture-based standard of care microbiology. The study will be conducted at multiple sites in the U.S. Unyvero instrument setup and site initiation visits are ongoing following the trial sites’ Institutional Review Board (IRB) approval of the study protocol, which is designed to meet FDA requirements. Study execution will be supported by all OpGen group companies as well as external third party CRO and laboratory service providers. It is anticipated that the data from this study will be used to support the subsequent submission to the FDA for clearance in the U.S.

“UTIs are among the most common infectious diseases, and they can be devastating. With an estimated 3 million cases each year in the U.S., complicated UTIs are a leading cause of infection-related hospitalization and are associated with higher morbidity and mortality,” commented Faranak Atrzadeh, OpGen’s Chief Marketing and Scientific Affairs Officer. “Effective treatment of a cUTI depends on the rapid and accurate identification of the pathogen(s) and the correct choice of antibiotic(s). The clinical utility of culture-based laboratory testing is fraught with limitations including subjectivity, specificity, delayed time to results, and missed positive samples, especially in patients hospitalized with urosepsis who often tend to have complex infections with multiple organisms present. We believe that the Unyvero UTI panel would be a valuable diagnostic tool to help treat these patient populations.”