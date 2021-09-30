checkAd

ePlay Announces Apple Approval of Fan Freak App and ePlay Wallet

Fan Freak allows sports fans to build teams, streaks, and win cash prizes.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / ePlay Digital Inc. (CSE:EPY)(OTC PINK:EPYFF)(FSE:2NY2) (the "Company") today announced that Apple has approved the Fan Freak app and is officially Pending Developer Release for the Apple App Store. The upcoming release of Fan Freak will include NHL, NFL, MLB, NBA, and NCAA Football. Fan Freak is 3 games-in-one and all will allow users to earn prizes and points. The three games included in the initial release include Fantasy, Pick-Sheet, and Streak.

When Fan Freak is released the Streak game will include cash prizing and will immediately earn revenue through level upgrades. Apple's policies allow ePlay to collect users credit card payments without sharing a percentage with Apple. The unique ePlay Wallet feature is a first for the company. The ePlay Wallet is interoperable with other ePlay games and fully circumvents App Store revenue sharing that can be as high as 30% to the App Store.

"Fan Freak will be a game that people play everyday," says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay Digital. "This is an important user behaviour the company is targeting with Fan Freak and its other sports and fitness apps."

ePlay's mobile games and virtual worlds include Howie Mandel's Howie's Games, Robert Horry's Big Shot Basketball, and ePlay's running app Klocked. The official release announcement of Fan Freak will follow.

About ePlay
ePlay Digital Inc. is a mobile game creator and publisher specializing in sports, esports and entertainment augmented reality titles, including their new augmented reality running app, Klocked.me, sports gaming app Fan Freak, flagship title Big Shot Basketball and Howie Mandel mobile game collaboration - HowiesGames.com. ePlay is operated by an award-winning team of sports, gaming and eSports leaders as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought dozens of game titles to market for companies including Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, CBS, and others.

ePlay's wholly-owned subsidiary Mobovivo eSports specializes in augmented reality, mobile game development and mobile eSports streaming.

ePlay Released Games
Howie Go Viral - iOS / Android
Outbreak ES - iOS
Outbreak Unlimited - iOS / Android
SwishAR ES - iOS
SwishAR - iOS / Android
Big Shot Basketball - iOS / Android
Big Swish - iOS
Big Shot Swish ES - iOS
Klocked Augmented Reality Fitness App - Klocked.me
Further Information
Further details are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Company's profile on the CSE's website at www.thecse.com/

For further media information, or to set up an interview, please contact:

ePlay Digital Inc.
(310) 684-3857‬
E-mail: info@eplaydigital.com
Website: www.eplaydigital.com
Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE): Symbol EPY

Deutsche Boerse Xetra - Frankfurt Stock Exchange: Symbol 2NY2; WKN: A2AN4D; ISIN CA26885W1041

SOURCE: ePlay Digital Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666211/ePlay-Announces-Apple-Approval-of-Fa ...

