Draganfly to Speak at United Nations Environment Programme’s Drones in Disaster Management Webinar

Los Angeles, CA., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, is pleased to announce that Draganfly Chairman and CEO, Cameron Chell, will be participating in the United Nations Environment Programme’s (UNEP’s) Drones in Disaster Management webinar on October 12, 2021. It is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM EST.

The event is part three of UNEP’s Modern Technologies for Disaster Management four-part webinar series. Each focuses on a Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technology like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robotics, Drones and Internet of Things (IoT). The webinars are a chance to learn from and engage with leading experts from around the world as they discuss opportunities and challenges associated with each technology and their use in disaster management.

Invited speakers will present for 10 minutes. Following the presentations, the discussion will be opened up to the audience. To register for the webinar, please sign up here.

“Draganfly has a long and proud history of providing innovative and sustainable solutions to improve public safety,” said Cameron Chell, Chairman and CEO of Draganfly. “From trusted drones to our revolutionary Vital Intelligence technology, we are constantly looking for new ways to enhance disaster readiness, response and recovery.”

Credited as the first drone to save a human life, Draganfly’s Draganflyer X4-ES resides at the Smithsonian. In 2014, the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) helped Canadian officials locate missing hikers in a heavily wooded area in Saskatchewan.

In Spring Branch, Texas, Draganfly is teaching emergency crews how to properly operate drones. Trained pilots will assist first responders by providing time and temperature-sensitive medical materials as well as critical data (i.e. mapping and structural damage assessments) during active emergency and disaster relief operations.

Disaster preparedness is crucial. According to a recent report by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), natural disasters are occurring three times more often than 50 years ago.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge drone solutions, software and AI systems that revolutionize the way organizations can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 22 years, Draganfly is an award-winning, industry-leader serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

