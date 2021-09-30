Konsolidator signs customer number 200

Today Konsolidator has signed its customer number 200 and reached a new milestone in the customer growth and the ARR.

The customer number 200 reflects the increasing demand that Konsolidator has experienced during 2021. It is a symbol of how the past year has emphasized and underlined the efficiency of cloud software in finance which has accelerated the speed of how companies adopt the new technology.





About Konsolidator

Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making.

