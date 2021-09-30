LexaGene Reports on Recent Veterinary Trade Shows

Dr. Jack Regan, LexaGene’s CEO and Founder stated, “At these shows, we believe that we had one of the busiest booths due to the uniqueness of our technology. We are happy to report that during these shows and through our digital marketing campaign, we have generated more than 750 leads during the month of September and have added to our number of sales. The sheer number of booth visitors and the excitement they showed over our technology has hardened our stance that in-clinic PCR testing will soon become common place in veterinary medicine. These shows marked the first time LexaGene demonstrated - in person - the usability and features of our MiQLab System. Universally, visitors showed excitement over the availability of our system that automates PCR testing for pathogen identification and anti-microbial resistance detection.”

Dr. Regan continued, “Visitors at our booths included practice managers, veterinarians, veterinary technicians, and corporate decision makers. Our sales reps are actively following up with these individuals and are optimistic about closing many additional sales from these conferences. As most visitors first learned of LexaGene and our product at these shows, we need to allow sufficient time for closing the many opportunities that these shows provided us.”

During these last two weeks, Dr. Jack Regan and Mr. Jeffrey Mitchell, LexaGene’s CFO, were able to have conversations with personnel at some of the biggest veterinary health companies, who expressed interest in the MiQLab. The sales cycle for corporate accounts, where substantial multi-unit orders is possible, is significantly longer than at private practices, as there are often large purchasing committees rather than one or just a few decision makers. We heard from some of these corporate individuals that fighting antimicrobial resistance via better diagnostics is a priority for their hospitals. To our knowledge, we were the only company at these tradeshows selling a product capable of both multi-pathogen detection and screening for numerous first line antimicrobial resistance factors at the point of care. These attributes made us stand out as a new and exciting company offering a revolutionary technology for the veterinary space.