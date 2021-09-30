A2Z Signs Sales Partnership Agreement For North America

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. ("A2Z" or the "Company") (TSXV:AZ)(OTCQB:AAZZF), today announced that it has signed a sales partnership agreement with Tulik Sky to support the Company's expansion in …

"We are very excited to partner with Tulik Sky to help drive our expansion throughout North America," stated Rafi Yam, CEO of Cust2Mate. "Tulik Sky was founded by Mr. Ronny Laish who has substantial background in the retail and food industry, highlighted by his tenure as CEO of Touch Food Israel and as the former Head of Consumer Goods at Hyundai, as well as VP Business Development at xCircular. We look forward to working with his firm to help us penetrate this significant market."

Ronny Laish, CEO of Tulik Sky, commented, "We are thrilled to partner with Cust2Mate to providing our industry and sales expertise to support the company's growth in North America. We have full confidence that this innovative technology has the potential to revolutionize the retail shopping space in many unique and important ways and we look forward to supporting Cust2Mate as the Company continues to expand on a global scale."

About A2Z Smart Technologies Corp

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. creates innovative solutions for complex challenges. A2Z's flagship product is the world's first proven-in-use mobile self-checkout shopping chart. With its user-friendly smart algorithm, touch screen, and computer-vision system, Cust2Mate streamlines the retail shopping experience by recognizing purchased products and enabling in-cart payment so that customers can simply "pick & go", and bypass long cashier checkout lines. This results in a more efficient shopping experience for customers, less unused shelf-space and manpower requirements, and advanced command and control capabilities for store managers. Cust2Mate's SAAS-based software solution also provides a supermarket heat map for targeted advertising, direct marketing and special promotions that generate increased revenues and profits for retailers.

Additional A2Z products include advanced automotive fire prevention systems and portable energy systems. The goal of all A2Z's products is to save time, save money and save lives.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way issued any judgments on the merits of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors - including the availability of funds, the results of financing efforts, the results of exploration activities - that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities described herein in the United States or elsewhere. These securities have not been, and will not be, registered in the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered or exempt therefrom.

