KAP AG: VIRTUAL ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF AP AG APPROVES ALL PROPOSALS

30.09.2021 / 13:51
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fulda, 30 September 2021 - The shareholders of KAP AG ("KAP"), a mid-sized industrial holding company listed on the stock exchange (WKN 620840, ISIN DE0006208408), yesterday approved all proposed resolutions at its 35th Annual General Meeting. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Annual General Meeting was held virtually. KAP AG's shareholders were able to vote on the agenda items via the shareholder portal. The Annual General Meeting approved all resolutions by large majority. Approximately 80% of the shareholders exercised their voting rights.

Among other matters, the joint proposal for the appropriation of profits by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board to distribute an increased dividend of €1.75 per voting share was approved by majority vote. In August of this year, the Company announced its proposal to increase the dividend by EUR 1.00 from originally EUR 0.75 per voting share. The Management Board and Supervisory Board had decided on the increase so the shareholders could substantially participate in the good current development of business and earnings as well as the proceeds from the sale of it-novum GmbH. Consistent with KAP AG's sustainable dividend policy, this move yet again underscores the reliability of its shares in terms of dividend payments.

Additional resolutions adopted by the Annual General Meeting included the ratification of the actions of the Management Board and Supervisory Board, the election of the auditor and group auditor for the 2021 financial year, the election of two members to the Supervisory Board, the approval of the Management Board remuneration system, the remuneration of Supervisory Board members and amendments to the Articles of Association.

"We would like to thank our shareholders for the trust they have placed in us. All in all, we look to the future with confidence. In the first half of the current financial year, we demonstrated our ability to act flexibly in all segments, quickly implementing planned measures under the Accelerate programme, while seizing new opportunities for the KAP Group. Our diversification has allowed us to achieve good operating results, despite the repercussions of the pandemic," Eckehard Forberich, Spokesman of KAP AG's Management Board, emphasized in his address to the shareholders.

