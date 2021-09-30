The report, IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Life Science R&D BPO Services 2021 Vendor Assessment (doc #US48126821, August 2021) is the first of a three-part IDC MarketScape series focused on services in life science R&D. This study evaluates major vendors using criteria that should be important to life science companies when considering the selection of an external service provider to take over noncore business processes.

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named a Leader in life science research and development (R&D) and business process outsourcing (BPO) services capabilities, according to a new a worldwide IDC MarketScape assessment.

The report notes that “Accenture brings to bear its expertise in building agile, lean, digitally enabled business models, its strategic consulting expertise, and its liquid plug-and-play platform, myWizard, driving AI-driven automation, as well as its INTIENT platform, a Google cloud-based open architecture technology platform, powered by Accenture Applied Intelligence, to support its BPO services.”

Building further on unique platform capabilities like INTIENT, the report cites SynOps as another significant asset. According to the IDC MarketScape, the operations platform brings together the best innovative digital technologies, process, and industry expertise to create an evolved working environment, driven by data and analytics.

Accenture is also recognized in the report for being a shared services organization, able to deliver clinical, regulatory, and safety operations through a common pool of talent, standard processes and assets. The IDC MarketScape notes this model helps Accenture to provide services to more than 200 small and medium-sized clients.

Dr. Nimita Limaye, research VP, Life Science R&D Strategy and Technology, at IDC, said, “What differentiates Accenture is its strong BPO team and the ability to weave technology into its BPO offerings combined with a depth of experience in managing trials and submissions across the globe. It is not surprising that a global pharma executive recently told IDC that: ‘Accenture has an outstanding BPO model, with shared vision and outcome, productivity, and quality built into the contract.’”

Tom Lehmann, who leads Life Sciences R&D at Accenture, added, “Working together with our clients to provide technology enabled BPO services for a wide range of biopharma organizations around the globe is an exciting part of our broader R&D services and solutions. Our BPO relationships are at the core of our clients’ clinical development, regulatory and pharmacovigilance processes and position us to help develop and gain regulatory approval for the new products and treatments that benefit patients, while also directly supporting the required compliance requirements for approved products.”