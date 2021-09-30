Amazon Continues Las Vegas Investment with Delivery Station on Las Vegas Boulevard

Amazon has officially launched its newest delivery station in Las Vegas at 650 E Owens Ave, North Las Vegas. The new 147,000 square foot delivery station has created hundreds of new jobs locally and is the third delivery station in the Las Vegas Valley. Amazon’s Operations pay an average starting wage of $18 per hour with benefits starting on day one.

Amazon Las Vegas Delivery Station Photo Credit: Amazon

“This delivery station allows Amazon to continue to better serve customers in Las Vegas while being able to support our local community with quality career opportunities,” said Daryl Desimone, Amazon Site Lead. “It’s important that we are a positive addition to the neighborhood and are fully integrated into the communities in which we operate.”

This is the first Amazon operations site in the state to commission a local artist to create a mural on its exterior walls. Jerry Misko, one of Las Vegas’ most prolific muralists, is a Las Vegas born artist with a unique talent of translating the famous neon lights of The Strip into paintings and murals. His mural, “Aurora,” is a combination of abstract neon colors, desert flora, fossil fauna depictions, desert animals, and geometric elements.

Jerry Misko, Artist, added, “This mural was really exciting for me to be able to create. It’s located at the gateway to North Las Vegas and is right on LVB where locals pass by it daily. It’s the largest mural I’ve created at approximately 5,000 square feet and took more than 400 hours to complete. I’m really humbled that Amazon and the City of North Las Vegas chose me to be a part of this project and I’m proud to have been a small part in beautifying our city.”

This delivery station is Amazon’s 13th operations site in Nevada with additional locations in Las Vegas, Henderson, and Reno. Delivery stations power the last mile of Amazon’s order process and help speed up deliveries for customers. Packages are shipped to a delivery station from neighboring Amazon fulfillment and sortation centers, loaded into delivery vehicles, and delivered to customers. Delivery stations offer entrepreneurs the opportunity to build their own business delivering Amazon packages, as well as independent contractors the flexibility to be their own boss and create their own schedule delivering for Amazon Flex. This station currently works with four Delivery Service Partners. This location also features an Amazon Hub Lockers+ onsite which offers customers a fast, safe and convenient way to pick up or return items purchased on Amazon.com.

Amazon leverages its scale to help support local communities. Since 2010, Amazon has invested more than $6 billion in Nevada and since beginning operations in the state in March 1999, Amazon has created more than 21,000 jobs in Nevada in its operations, logistics, corporate and technology functions. Amazon also pledged to invest over $700 million to provide upskilling training for 100,000 U.S. employees for in-demand jobs. The programs will help Amazon team members from all backgrounds access training to move into highly skilled roles across the company’s corporate offices, tech hubs, fulfillment centers, retail stores, and transportation network, or pursue career paths outside of Amazon.

On top of Amazon’s industry-leading $18 per hour average starting wage, the company offers full-time employees comprehensive benefits including full medical, vision, and dental insurance as well as a 401(k) with 50 percent match starting on day one. Amazon prioritizes the safety and health of its employees and has invested millions of dollars to provide a safe workplace. The company also offers up to 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave and innovative benefits such as Leave Share and Ramp Back, which give new parents flexibility to support their growing families.

Those interested in working at Amazon can visit amazon.jobs for more information.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

