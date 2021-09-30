BIO-key PortalGuard IDaaS Wins 2021 “Access Management Solution of the Year”

Annual Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards Program Recognizes Top Performers in the Global Information Security Market

WALL, N.J., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM) and Identity-Bound Biometric (IBB) solutions, today announced its PortalGuard Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) platform has been selected as the winner of the “Access Management Solution of the Year” award in the fifth annual, 2021 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market today.



Rigid security controls and passwords make it difficult for today’s digitally transformed enterprise to prevent cyberattacks while making sure that employees, customers, and suppliers can get the resources they need. BIO-key PortalGuard IDaaS is a single, unified IAM platform that customers select for its powerful identity security with unmatched flexibility.

PortalGuard IDaaS offers an unmatched variety of choices for multi-factor authentication (MFA), single sign-on (SSO), and self-service password reset (SSPR), and is the only IAM platform on the market offering Identity-Bound Biometrics as an authentication method, that provides the highest level of integrity and is well-suited for everyday use cases including remote workforces, third-party access, Customer IAM (CIAM), and passwordless workflows. For over 20 years, PortalGuard has been trusted by customers across multiple industries, including education, healthcare, manufacturing, finance, and government to reduce password-related help desk calls by up to 95%, eliminate passwords, secure remote access, prevent phishing attacks, and improve productivity for the IT team.

With flexibility the focus of the platform, PortalGuard supports over 16 authentication methods, major federation and SSO standards as well as contextual authentication, empowering the IT Administrator to decide which authentication methods work best to support their security policies and access scenarios, and making it easy to protect on-premises, legacy, thick client, and web applications from a single comprehensive Identity Provider (IdP). PortalGuard also provides the flexibility to allow organizations to store identities where they want and have the flexibility to deploy on-premises or in the cloud.