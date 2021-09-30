checkAd

AlphaSense Raises $180 Million Series C Led by Viking Global and Goldman Sachs, Joined by Morgan Stanley, Citi, Bank of America, Barclays, Wells Fargo, Cowen, AllianceBernstein

Wall Street firms back AlphaSense as the leading market intelligence and search platform, used by clients now spanning the majority of S&P 500 companies across all sectors of the economy

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New York-based AlphaSense, the leading market intelligence and search platform, today announced its $180 million Series C financing round led by Viking Global Investors and the Growth Equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (Goldman Sachs), joined by Morgan Stanley, Citi, Bank of America, Barclays, Wells Fargo Strategic Capital, Cowen Inc., and AllianceBernstein, as well as existing investors. The capital infusion will be used to further invest in product development, content expansion and customer support, and to drive organic growth as well as acquisitions. The company previously closed a $50 million Series B in July 2019, which included prominent investors such as Innovation Endeavors, Jim Simons' Euclidean Capital, Soros Fund Management LLC, and Tribeca Venture Partners.

AlphaSense's technology leverages AI and NLP to extract relevant insights from an extensive universe of public and private content, including over 10,000 premium business sources. This enables professionals to make critical decisions with confidence and speed, thus improving business performance and outcomes.

The Series C funding announcement closely follows AlphaSense's recent expansion of Wall Street Insights (WSI), which provides content from the world's top analyst teams and brings together an exclusive collection of research and proprietary technology under one platform. As the most recent addition, earlier this year AlphaSense formalized a partnership with Citi, becoming its only provider of aftermarket research to the corporate market. Notably, many of WSI's content providers are participating as strategic investors in this financing round.

AlphaSense's recent growth has been driven by strong adoption in the corporate market, alongside continued penetration across financial services. The company's customer base now includes the majority of S&P 500 companies, over 75% of the S&P 100, 70% of the top asset management firms, 76% of the top consultancies, all of the largest 20 pharmaceutical companies, and leading companies in wide-ranging industries such as energy, industrials, consumer goods, and technology. In addition to growth across industries, user adoption per customer has increased nearly 20x, with the platform appealing to knowledge workers across a wide range of roles including strategy, competitive intelligence, investor relations, corporate development, and financial analysis, in addition to investment analysts and portfolio managers.

