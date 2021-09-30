checkAd

Serverfarm Celebrates International Podcast Day With the Launch of The Future of Data Centers' Podcast Series on Data Center Management as a Service (DMaaS)

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
30.09.2021   

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Serverfarm, the innovative data center developer and operator, announces the launch of its second Future of Data Centers podcast series on International Podcast Day. Held annually on September 30, International Podcast Day is a worldwide celebration of audio storytelling and an excellent opportunity for podcast and tech enthusiasts to explore the future of the data center industry, the pros and cons of DMaaS, predictions, current news and more.

Throughout this new three-part series, The Future of Data Centers uncovers how DMaaS applies modern technologies, including ML (machine learning) and the cloud, to empower organizations to innovate while boosting sustainability and saving millions in CapEx and OpEx. Episodes include:

  • What is DMaaS?
  • DMaaS vs. DCIM
  • DMaaS: The Power of People, Processes and Machine Learning

This DMaaS-focused series will release a new episode each Thursday beginning on September 30. The series is hosted and moderated by João Marques Lima, Co-Founder and Editor of Tech Capital and 2019 winner of the PPA (Professional Publishers Association) 30 Under 30 award. The episodes also include insight from London-based tech journalist Ambrose McNevin, as well as Serverfarm's SVP of Sales and Marketing, Arun Shenoy, and VP of InCommand, Dave Eastman. As VP of InCommand, Eastman spearheads the company's award-winning cloud-based platform powering its industry-leading DMaaS solution that serves enterprises throughout 700 locations across 40 countries.

"This second Future of Data Centers series launching on International Podcast Day provides IT leaders and C-suites the information they need to harness the power of DMaaS," said Dave Eastman, VP of InCommand, Serverfarm. "From demystifying this powerful acronym to stacking it up against traditional DCIM and more, this insightful podcast proves DMaaS is transforming the data center industry while increasing innovation at scale."

Upcoming podcast mini-series will launch quarterly into 2022, exploring edge and digital transformation. Each series will feature data center industry journalists and influencers, including Philbert Shih, Managing Director, Structure Research, and Ron Vokoun, Data Center Construction Specialist. The first series, which focused on sustainability and was hosted by Joel Makower of GreenBiz, attracted hundreds of listeners from around the world and received stellar reviews.

The Future of Data Centers podcast is available on all popular podcast platforms. For more information, visit serverfarmllc.com/podcast or follow the company's podcast page on LinkedIn.

About Serverfarm

Serverfarm is a unique IT and data center developer and operator with a pioneering approach to accelerating digital transformation for service providers and enterprises. With InCommand Services, our integrated platform of real estate, data center and IT management solutions, we maximize our customers' infrastructure efficiencies, providing them with end-to-end visibility and control over their IT and data center environments. As a result, our customers and their teams gain agility, reliability and efficiencies, allowing them to focus on innovation. For more information, visit www.serverfarmllc.com.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pgo7Y_s38IQ
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1003849/ServerFarm_Logo.jpg  




