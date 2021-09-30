DGAP-News: Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Half Year Results Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA: Final figures for H1 2021 30.09.2021 / 14:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Net asset value (NAV) at EUR 20.33 per share

Frankfurt am Main, 30 September 2021 - Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0L1NN5) today publishes its figures for the first half of the fiscal year 2021.

As of 30 June 2021, Heliad reports a positive result for the period according to IFRS accounting standards of EUR 68.4 million (H1 2020: 32.4 million). The NAV per share as of 30 June 2021 amounts to EUR 20.33 (31 December 2020: EUR 13.28). The equity ratio decreased slightly to 97.2% as of 30 June 2021 (31 December 2020: 98.9%) but remains at a high level.

In accordance with the German Commercial Code (HGB) accounting standard, Heliad reported a net income of EUR -6.0 million (H1 2020: EUR -2.2 million) for the period. The negative HGB result is mainly due to the costs of the statutory activity and liability remuneration and the profit-related remuneration of the general partner, Heliad Management GmbH. The profit-related remuneration is based on the HGB net profit for the year 2020.

The positive result according to IFRS is mainly due to the development of the investment in the listed flatexDEGIRO AG.

Under the leadership of Falk Schäfers, appointed as new CEO in May 2021, and a newly formed team, the business activities up until today have already developed very positively after only a few months. Among other things, a mid-double-digit million amount has already been invested in new portfolio companies.

About Heliad

Heliad (ISIN: DE000A0L1NN5 / Ticker: HPBK) is a listed investment company with a mission to empower both entrepreneurs and investors. The company invests in market leading companies across various verticals and regions to power their next phase of growth. As a listed company and through our strong team and strategic partners, Heliad can support companies pre, at and post IPO and act as a gateway to public equity capital markets.

An evergreen structure allows Heliad to act independently of usual fund lifecycles and provides shareholders with unique access to pre-IPO market returns without any restrictions or limitations in terms of investment size and term commitment. Further information about Heliad can be found under www.heliad.com follow us on LinkedIn.





