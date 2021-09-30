checkAd

DGAP-News Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA: Final figures for H1 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
30.09.2021, 14:00  |  46   |   |   

DGAP-News: Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA: Final figures for H1 2021

30.09.2021 / 14:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Final figures for H1 2021

- Positive results according to IFRS due to write-ups of listed investments

- Net asset value (NAV) at EUR 20.33 per share

Frankfurt am Main, 30 September 2021 - Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0L1NN5) today publishes its figures for the first half of the fiscal year 2021.

As of 30 June 2021, Heliad reports a positive result for the period according to IFRS accounting standards of EUR 68.4 million (H1 2020: 32.4 million). The NAV per share as of 30 June 2021 amounts to EUR 20.33 (31 December 2020: EUR 13.28). The equity ratio decreased slightly to 97.2% as of 30 June 2021 (31 December 2020: 98.9%) but remains at a high level.

In accordance with the German Commercial Code (HGB) accounting standard, Heliad reported a net income of EUR -6.0 million (H1 2020: EUR -2.2 million) for the period. The negative HGB result is mainly due to the costs of the statutory activity and liability remuneration and the profit-related remuneration of the general partner, Heliad Management GmbH. The profit-related remuneration is based on the HGB net profit for the year 2020.

The positive result according to IFRS is mainly due to the development of the investment in the listed flatexDEGIRO AG.

Under the leadership of Falk Schäfers, appointed as new CEO in May 2021, and a newly formed team, the business activities up until today have already developed very positively after only a few months. Among other things, a mid-double-digit million amount has already been invested in new portfolio companies.

Heliad's half-year report is available at www.heliad.com in the Investor Relations section.

About Heliad
Heliad (ISIN: DE000A0L1NN5 / Ticker: HPBK) is a listed investment company with a mission to empower both entrepreneurs and investors. The company invests in market leading companies across various verticals and regions to power their next phase of growth. As a listed company and through our strong team and strategic partners, Heliad can support companies pre, at and post IPO and act as a gateway to public equity capital markets.

An evergreen structure allows Heliad to act independently of usual fund lifecycles and provides shareholders with unique access to pre-IPO market returns without any restrictions or limitations in terms of investment size and term commitment. Further information about Heliad can be found under www.heliad.com follow us on LinkedIn.


Contakt
Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA
Grüneburgweg 18
60322 Frankfurt am Main
Phone.: +49 (0)69 71 91 59 65 0
E-Mail: investor-relations@heliad.com


30.09.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA
Grüneburgweg 18
60322 Frankfurt/M.
Germany
Phone: +49-69-719 12 80 - 0
Fax: +49 69 71 91 59 65 11
E-mail: info@heliad.com
Internet: www.heliad.com
ISIN: DE000A0L1NN5
WKN: A0L1NN
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1237159

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1237159  30.09.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1237159&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetHeliad Equity Partners Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Heliad nach der Kapitalmaßnahme
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA: Final figures for H1 2021 DGAP-News: Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Half Year Results Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA: Final figures for H1 2021 30.09.2021 / 14:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Final …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG investiert in SDG Exchange (SDGx)
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: AGROB Immobilien AG; Bieter: RFR InvestCo 1 S.à r.l.
DGAP-News: UET United Electronic Technology AG veröffentlicht den konsolidierten Finanzbericht zum 1. ...
DGAP-News: Verkaufsverhandlungen bzgl. Voltabox-Beteiligung abgeschlossen
DGAP-News: Advanced Bitcoin Technologies AG schließt erstes Halbjahr 2021 mit positivem EBITDA ab und gibt ...
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest SE übernimmt Match2One, eine schwedische Self-Serve-Plattform für ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA announces bond buyback results in the amount of €411 million
DGAP-News: Annual General Meeting of CytoTools AG votes for dismissal of all Supervisory Board members
DGAP-News: ADM Energy PLC: Interim Results
DGAP-Adhoc: Wechsel im Vorstandsvorsitz der Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
Titel
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​SIHPL SECTION 155 - SANCTION HEARING ...
Advance United Aktie mit 346 Prozent Gewinn-Chance
DGAP-Adhoc: LPKF korrigiert Q3 Prognose aufgrund von Umsatzverschiebungen in das vierte Quartal durch ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Improved Survival at One Year in ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Klöckner & Co SE: Operatives Jahresergebnis noch stärker erwartet
DGAP-News: CytoTools meldet Voranschreiten der Phase-III-Studie von DermaPro(R) in Europa und gibt operatives ...
Institutsvergütungsverordnung 4.0 final
DGAP-Adhoc: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA beschließt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlage über bis zu ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger to develop 400 MW high-performance solar module manufacturing facility in the U.S.
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.09.21DGAP-News: Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA: Zahlen für das 1. Halbjahr 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21DGAP-Adhoc: Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA: Change in management board - Matthias Kröner will terminate his mandate by mutual agreement as of 30 September 2021
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
30.09.21DGAP-Adhoc: Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA: Veränderung in der Geschäftsführung - Matthias Kröner beendet einvernehmlich sein Mandat zum 30. September 2021
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
23.09.21DGAP-News: Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA: Enpal sichert sich €345 Millionen Fremdfinanzierung von Blackrock, Pricoa Private Capital, UniCredit und anderen institutionellen Investoren
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21DGAP-News: Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA: Enpal secures €345 million debt funding from Blackrock, Pricoa Private Capital, UniCredit and other institutional investors
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
14.09.21DGAP-News: Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA: Heliad invests in MODIFI
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
14.09.21DGAP-News: Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA: Heliad beteiligt sich an MODIFI
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten