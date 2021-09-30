DGAP-News: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Disposal SNP Completes Sale of Polish Subsidiary to All for One Group 30.09.2021 / 14:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SNP Completes Sale of Polish Subsidiary to All for One Group

- All for One Group acquires a majority stake in the SAP services business in Poland

- SNP continues to focus on digital transformation processes and software-based data migrations in the SAP environment

- Full transition planned from the year 2023

Heidelberg, September 30, 2021 - SNP SE, a world-leading provider of solutions for digital transformation processes and software-based data migrations, has sold its SAP services business in Poland to All for One Group SE. The consulting and IT group will acquire 51% of SNP Poland Sp. z o.o. with economic effect from October 1, 2021. For the full acquisition, both parties have agreed on a mutual call or put option for 2023; if this option is not exercised, the transfer will take place in 2024. Neither company has provided details of the selling price.

SNP acquired the Polish company in 2017. Currently, more than 400 consultants, project managers, software architects and software engineers work at SNP Poland Sp. z o.o. Its range of services includes the implementation, development and maintenance of SAP systems as well as IT security and software development. In addition, SNP Poland also operates one of the two global Digital Transformation Centers (DTC) near Poznan. All services provided at the Polish DTC will continue to be available to SNP customers. In the first half of 2021, SNP Poland Sp. z o.o. generated revenues of around EUR 13 million and an operating result (EBIT) of EUR 1.0 million.

"With the sale, we are strengthening our focus on our SAP transformation business," says Michael Eberhardt, CEO of SNP. "We have had a close business relationship with All for One for many years. Therefore, we are convinced that we have found the right strategic partner for our business in Poland."

A large number of joint projects and a current success story are proof of the successful collaboration to date. In addition, the sales pipeline for the Conversion/4 subscription model based on the SNP Bluefield approach for moving All for One customers to SAP S/4HANA is continuing to develop well. The sale will further strengthen the regional platinum partnership between All for One and SNP.