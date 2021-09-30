checkAd

DGAP-News SNP Completes Sale of Polish Subsidiary to All for One Group

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
30.09.2021, 14:00  |  75   |   |   

DGAP-News: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Disposal
SNP Completes Sale of Polish Subsidiary to All for One Group

30.09.2021 / 14:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

SNP Completes Sale of Polish Subsidiary to All for One Group

- All for One Group acquires a majority stake in the SAP services business in Poland

- SNP continues to focus on digital transformation processes and software-based data migrations in the SAP environment

- Full transition planned from the year 2023

Heidelberg, September 30, 2021 - SNP SE, a world-leading provider of solutions for digital transformation processes and software-based data migrations, has sold its SAP services business in Poland to All for One Group SE. The consulting and IT group will acquire 51% of SNP Poland Sp. z o.o. with economic effect from October 1, 2021. For the full acquisition, both parties have agreed on a mutual call or put option for 2023; if this option is not exercised, the transfer will take place in 2024. Neither company has provided details of the selling price.

SNP acquired the Polish company in 2017. Currently, more than 400 consultants, project managers, software architects and software engineers work at SNP Poland Sp. z o.o. Its range of services includes the implementation, development and maintenance of SAP systems as well as IT security and software development. In addition, SNP Poland also operates one of the two global Digital Transformation Centers (DTC) near Poznan. All services provided at the Polish DTC will continue to be available to SNP customers. In the first half of 2021, SNP Poland Sp. z o.o. generated revenues of around EUR 13 million and an operating result (EBIT) of EUR 1.0 million.

"With the sale, we are strengthening our focus on our SAP transformation business," says Michael Eberhardt, CEO of SNP. "We have had a close business relationship with All for One for many years. Therefore, we are convinced that we have found the right strategic partner for our business in Poland."

A large number of joint projects and a current success story are proof of the successful collaboration to date. In addition, the sales pipeline for the Conversion/4 subscription model based on the SNP Bluefield approach for moving All for One customers to SAP S/4HANA is continuing to develop well. The sale will further strengthen the regional platinum partnership between All for One and SNP.

Seite 1 von 3
SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News SNP Completes Sale of Polish Subsidiary to All for One Group DGAP-News: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Disposal SNP Completes Sale of Polish Subsidiary to All for One Group 30.09.2021 / 14:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Corporate News SNP …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG investiert in SDG Exchange (SDGx)
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: AGROB Immobilien AG; Bieter: RFR InvestCo 1 S.à r.l.
DGAP-News: UET United Electronic Technology AG veröffentlicht den konsolidierten Finanzbericht zum 1. ...
DGAP-News: Verkaufsverhandlungen bzgl. Voltabox-Beteiligung abgeschlossen
DGAP-News: Advanced Bitcoin Technologies AG schließt erstes Halbjahr 2021 mit positivem EBITDA ab und gibt ...
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest SE übernimmt Match2One, eine schwedische Self-Serve-Plattform für ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA announces bond buyback results in the amount of €411 million
DGAP-News: Annual General Meeting of CytoTools AG votes for dismissal of all Supervisory Board members
DGAP-News: ADM Energy PLC: Interim Results
DGAP-Adhoc: Wechsel im Vorstandsvorsitz der Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
Titel
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​SIHPL SECTION 155 - SANCTION HEARING ...
Advance United Aktie mit 346 Prozent Gewinn-Chance
DGAP-Adhoc: LPKF korrigiert Q3 Prognose aufgrund von Umsatzverschiebungen in das vierte Quartal durch ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Improved Survival at One Year in ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Klöckner & Co SE: Operatives Jahresergebnis noch stärker erwartet
DGAP-News: CytoTools meldet Voranschreiten der Phase-III-Studie von DermaPro(R) in Europa und gibt operatives ...
Institutsvergütungsverordnung 4.0 final
DGAP-Adhoc: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA beschließt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlage über bis zu ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger to develop 400 MW high-performance solar module manufacturing facility in the U.S.
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.09.21DGAP-News: SNP schließt Verkauf der polnischen Tochtergesellschaft an All for One Group ab
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten