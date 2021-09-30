checkAd

DGAP-News FinLab AG: Half-year results as of 30/06/2021

Half-year results as of 30/06/2021

- Positive result for the period according to German Commercial Code (HGB)

- Net asset value (NAV) at EUR 37.73 per share

Frankfurt am Main, 30/09/2021 - FinLab AG (ISIN: DE0001218063, WKN: 121806, Ticker: A7A.GR) announces its half-year results as of 30/06/2021.

In the first half of 2021 FinLab generated earnings before taxes (EBT) according to German accounting standards HGB in the amount of EUR 3.0 million (H1 2020: EUR 0.4 million).
The increase in earnings mainly resulted from performance fees received in the amount of TEUR 3,162 (H1 2020:
EUR 0.00) and from the sale of financial assets that lead to gains of TEUR 939 (H1 2020: TEUR 31). With equity of TEUR 59,593 (31 December 2020: TEUR 56,563) and an equity ratio of 96%, FinLab AG continues to have a solid balance sheet.

FinLab's NAV per share as of 30 June 2021 is EUR 37.73 (31 December 2020: EUR 32.02). The increase in the NAV per share is mainly due to the development of the investment in the listed Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA.

FinLab AG's half-year report is published at www.finlab.de in the Investor Relations section.

 

About FinLab AG:

Stock market listed company FinLab AG (WKN 121806 / ISIN DE0001218063 / ticker symbol: A7A) is one of the first and largest investors focused on the Financial Services Technologies ("FinTech") and blockchain sector in Europe. FinLab focus in this context is providing venture capital for start-ups. FinLab's aim is a long-term participation and ongoing support of its investments. FinLab in this regard supports its investments in their respective development phase with their network and know-how. In addition, FinLab acts as an asset manager and manages assets in the three-digit million-dollar range.

Press contact:
FinLab AG:
investor-relations@finlab.de
Phone: +49 69 719 12 80 0
www.finlab.de


 

