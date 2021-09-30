checkAd

DGAP-News STARTING TOMORROW, SMALL BUSINESSES OWNED BY PEOPLE OF COLOR IN THE TWIN CITIES MAY APPLY FOR $10,000 GRANTS FROM COMCAST RISE

STARTING TOMORROW, SMALL BUSINESSES OWNED BY PEOPLE OF COLOR IN THE TWIN CITIES MAY APPLY FOR $10,000 GRANTS FROM COMCAST RISE

Comcast today announced that starting tomorrow, small businesses owned by people of color in the Twin Cities, including those in Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott, and Washington Counties, may apply for a $10,000 grant from the Comcast RISE Investment Fund. Comcast will award $1 million in grants to 100 eligible small businesses in the Twin Cities, as well as technology and marketing resources to eligible businesses.

Comcast RISE Investment Fund

Beginning on October 1, and through October 14, eligible small businesses can apply for Comcast RISE monetary grants, and, or marketing and technology services at www.ComcastRISE.com. Winners will be notified in late November. Local small businesses seeking more information about the $10,000 grants, may learn more about the Comcast RISE Investment Fund, eligibility requirements, and how to apply by watching this video.

The Investment Fund is an extension of Comcast RISE, the multi-year, multi-faceted initiative launched in October 2020 to support small businesses owned by people of color and provide the resources and tools they need to thrive for years to come. The Comcast RISE Investment Fund is focused on small businesses that have been in business for three or more years with 1-25 employees.

0YJbYM44.jpg

Comcast RISE Marketing and Technology Services

In addition to the Investment Fund, Comcast RISE, which stands for 'Representation, Investment, Strength, and Empowerment,' provides the opportunity for small businesses owned by people of color nationwide to apply for one or more of the following support focus areas with the opportunity to receive one.

