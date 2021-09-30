DGAP-News: All for One Group SE / Key word(s): Takeover/Alliance All for One Group SE acquires SAP service provider SNP Poland 30.09.2021 / 14:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- All for One Group SE acquires majority stake in Poland's leading provider of SAP services with a team of more than 400 employees

- Acquisition to boost the growth strategy, especially in the field of SAP S/4HANA transformation and for large international projects

- Transition of all shares scheduled to start from 2023 onwards

Filderstadt, 30 September 2021 - All for One Group SE, leading consulting and IT group, will acquire a majority stake of 51%, effective 1 October 2021, in SNP Poland Sp. z o.o., Suchy Las (Posen), from SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE, Heidelberg, a world-leading provider of software solutions for digital transformation processes and automated data migration. The parties have entered into reciprocal optional purchase and sale agreements governing the complete acquisition of all shares. The options can be exercised for the first time from the end of 2023 onwards. Neither company is disclosing the purchase price. The acquisition will be funded from cash funds.

SNP Poland is a leading provider of SAP services in Poland with more than 400 employees and over 400 clients. In the first six months of 2021, the company generated revenues of around EUR 13 million and an operating profit (EBIT) of EUR 1,0 million. Recurring revenues from cloud and software maintenance services account for roughly 50% of all earnings.

Support for All for One Group's growth strategy: SAP S/4HANA transformation and international projects

Lars Landwehrkamp, CEO of All for One Group, explains the rationale behind the acquisition: »With its team of more than 400 colleagues, SNP Poland is hugely powerful when it comes to implementing the technical side of SAP S/4HANA conversions. And we will be requiring more of this strength for our large SAP client base in the years to come. At the same time, we will gain support when executing large international projects, which are increasingly playing a greater role within our Group. SNP Poland can contribute years of experience to this international environment.«