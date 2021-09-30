Capri Holdings’ Brands Extend and Expand Licensing Partnership With EuroItalia S.R.L.

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI), a global fashion luxury group, is pleased to announce that Versace has extended its license agreement with EuroItalia, the Italy-based global fragrance and cosmetics company, for another 15 years. Additionally, Michael Kors and EuroItalia will enter into a 15-year agreement to make EuroItalia the exclusive worldwide men’s and women’s fragrance licensee for the Michael Kors brand.

Versace (Photo: Business Wire)

“We’re pleased to be extending Versace’s partnership with EuroItalia, a relationship that began in 2005 and has resulted in one of the largest designer luxury fragrance businesses in the world. EuroItalia is a valued partner and we’re confident that together we will continue to achieve success in the fragrance business,” said John D. Idol, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Capri Holdings. “We are also excited to expand the scope of our arrangement with EuroItalia to include Michael Kors. We believe there is great potential to further develop and grow the Michael Kors fragrance business and look forward to collaborating with EuroItalia to design fragrance products that continue to resonate with our consumers around the world.” Mr. Idol continued, “I want to thank Estee Lauder for their close partnership over the years.”

“We are proud of the success of Versace’s fragrance business and delighted to continue our partnership,” said Giovanni Sgariboldi, President of EuroItalia. “We are excited to be entering into this new partnership with Michael Kors, one of the most prestigious American luxury brands in the world. Our expertise in working with top fashion houses and designers makes this collaboration a perfect fit for both EuroItalia and Michael Kors. We look forward to further growing a business that embodies the glamorous and jet-set image for which the Michael Kors brand is known.”

About Capri Holdings Limited

Capri Holdings Limited is a global fashion luxury group, consisting of iconic brands that are industry leaders in design, style and craftsmanship. Its brands cover the full spectrum of fashion luxury categories including women’s and men’s accessories, footwear and ready-to-wear as well as wearable technology, watches, jewelry, eyewear and a full line of fragrance products. The Company’s goal is to continue to extend the global reach of its brands while ensuring that they maintain their independence and exclusive DNA. Capri Holdings Limited is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPRI.