Teva to Present 8 Abstracts on AJOVY (fremanezumab-vfrm) Injection and Hold Symposium on Healthcare Disparities at WCN

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA), today announced that 8 presentations examining Phase 2b/3 data, pooled analyses and open-label extension (OLE) study data for AJOVY (fremanezumab-vfrm) injection will be presented at the 25 th World Congress of Neurology (WCN), taking place virtually on Oct. 3-7, 2021.

Featured data include pooled analyses of different trials examining outcomes related to efficacy and safety, quality of life and disability in patients with different migraine frequency, patients who have inadequate response to previous preventive treatments, patients within different ethnic subgroups and patients with medication overuse headache.

Addressing healthcare disparities within migraine treatment is a key area of focus. A recent review of literature published in Neurology shows how disparities in race, ethnicity, socioeconomic status, geography, and other factors contribute to the inequitable treatment of those diagnosed with headache disorders.1

Teva will host an online symposium, “Envisioning a More Inclusive, Diverse and Equitable Global Migraine Landscape: Are We Making Progress?” on Oct. 3, from 14:00 – 15:30 CEST. The symposium will be led by Cristina Tassorelli (Chair), with Larry Charleston, Cynthia Armand, Bronwyn Jenkins and Gisela Terwindt, discussing disparities in healthcare and neurology, underrepresentation in neurology and migraine clinical trials, and data on the efficacy and safety of anti-CGRP mAbs in patients with different demographic and non demographic characteristics. This session will also be available for on-demand viewing following the live session.

The symposium is designed to address the following objectives:

Build awareness of healthcare disparities as a major public health issue by highlighting social determinants of health and defining concepts and terms relevant to understanding health disparities and diversity

Critique the state of diversity in migraine clinical studies, review barriers to recruitment, and discuss the need for more inclusive and diverse studies

Examine inclusivity of anti-CGRP mAb clinical studies specifically, and review latest data from diverse sub-populations, e.g. different ethnicities, migraine characteristics and comorbidities

“To help ensure migraine patients are receiving the care they need, it's important to understand all factors that contribute to a person’s health and disease state. Both demographic and non demographic factors are important to consider when treating our patients. We are excited to lead this conversation to help build awareness around health disparities to ensure more equity in neurology treatment,” said Matthias Mueller, MD MSc, VP Global Medical Affairs at Teva.