Office Properties Income Trust Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call Scheduled for Friday, October 29th

Office Properties Income Trust (Nasdaq: OPI) today announced that it will issue a press release containing its third quarter 2021 financial results after the Nasdaq closes on Thursday, October 28, 2021.  On Friday, October 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, President and Chief Operating Officer Christopher Bilotto and Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Matthew Brown will host a conference call to discuss these results.

The conference call telephone number is (877) 328-1172.  Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada should dial (412) 317-5418.  No pass code is necessary to access the call from either number.  Participants should dial in about 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.  A replay of the conference call will be available through 11:59 p.m. on Friday, November 5, 2021.  To access the replay, dial (412) 317-0088. The replay pass code is 10160351.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available in a listen-only mode on the company’s website, which is located at www.opireit.com.  Participants wanting to access the webcast should visit the company’s website about five minutes before the call.  The archived webcast will be available for replay on the company’s website after the call.

Office Properties Income Trust is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities.  OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.
No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.



