 UiPath Named a Leader and a Star Performer in Everest Group’s Robotic Process Automation PEAK Matrix for Fifth Consecutive Year

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced that for the fifth consecutive year it has been named a Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Leader and Star Performer in the Technology Vendor Landscape, according to Everest Group’s Robotic Process Automation Products PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021. The Company emerged as the only Star Performer who is also a Leader in this year’s assessment, which analyzes the changing dynamics of the RPA landscape and assesses 23 service providers across several key dimensions.

The UiPath end-to-end automation platform is designed to reshape the way humans work, providing customers with a robust set of capabilities to discover automation opportunities and build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automations across departments within an organization. Leveraging the power of artificial intelligence (AI) based computer vision, UiPath software robots perform a vast array of actions as a human would when executing business processes. UiPath robots’ ability to learn from and replicate workers’ steps in executing business processes drives continuous improvements in operational efficiencies and enables companies to deliver on key digital initiatives with greater speed, agility, and accuracy. Today, UiPath serves more than 60% of the Fortune 500 and 80% of the Fortune 10.

“UiPath has reinforced its position as a Leader and Star Performer for the fifth successive time on Everest Group’s RPA Products PEAK Matrix, owing to its impressive growth momentum and investments towards product innovation and capability expansion,” said Amardeep Modi, Vice President at Everest Group. “Strong YoY growth in its global RPA business and continued focus on enabling a holistic automation ecosystem, ease of use of its product, customer support, and online user community are some of the key factors that contributed to its position.”

“Automation has emerged as a path for organizations to succeed and lead the way – by becoming agile, adaptable, and digital-first. To meet these demands, we have invested heavily in enterprise-scale management and governance, as well as AI-powered automation discovery, which gives customers the flexibility to automate processes using an optimal mix of UI and API-based automation,” said Ted Kummert, executive vice president of product and engineering at UiPath. “Being named the only Leader that is also a Star Performer in this year’s assessment reinforces our commitment to lead the category by offering the only end-to-end, enterprise-ready automation platform that can grow with customers on their digital transformation journeys.”

This Everest Group Robotic Process Automation PEAK Matrix Assessment is the inaugural yearly industry assessment providing analysis and insights on process mining vendors and products to assist enterprises in their selection processes. The findings, which are based on an evaluation of vendors’ impact on the market, overarching vision and product capabilities and support, are seen as benchmarks in standards and quality for the industry. As part of the evaluations, vendors are classified into Leaders, Major Contenders and Aspirants, based on key dimensions.

Pre-register for a custom copy of Everest Group’s Robotic Process Automation Products PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021 research report here.

About UiPath

UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.

