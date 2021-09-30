checkAd

Kaleyra Recognized as ‘Established Leader’ in the Global CPaaS Market by Juniper Research

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.09.2021, 14:00  |  20   |   |   

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR) (NYSE American: KLR WS) (“Kaleyra” or the “Company”), a rapidly growing cloud communications software provider delivering a secure system of application programming interfaces (APIs) and connectivity solutions in the API/Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) market, was included as a top five global CPaaS ‘Established Leader’ in the latest Competitor Leaderboard produced by Juniper Research, one of the leading independent analyst firms in the mobile and digital tech sector.

The report, which recognizes and compares the top CPaaS vendors worldwide, rated Kaleyra highly compared to its peers for its strength and depth of operator partnerships, segment coverage, and experience in the CPaaS service provision. Kaleyra’s integration with WhatsApp to provide the WhatsApp Business API as well as its strategic partnerships including Google, Oracle, Amazon Web Services, Facebook, Sequoia, and Zoho reinforce the Company’s likelihood of attracting businesses that are keen to adopt an omnichannel presence.

The report also notes that Kaleyra’s latest acquisitions of mGage, the US-based mobile messaging platform, and Bandyer, an audio/video solution provider, were key steps towards increasing the Company’s presence in the growing CPaaS market and boosting its service capabilities. These strengths helped Kaleyra earn the designation of ‘Established Leader,’ the highest available designation in the report.

Importantly, the report made a special mention of Kaleyra’s innovation center, ‘k-lab,’ which has already established multiple partnerships with key financial players, such as Visa and Mastercard, for communication solutions in the Latin American and Caribbean regions. The report states, “With k-lab bringing more than 30 years of combined experience in BFSI and BFSI technological systems, Kaleyra may be the only CPaaS Company offering services like this.”

“This achievement, recognizing Kaleyra as a top global CPaaS provider, reflects the progress we’ve made over the last few years to provide a more comprehensive platform of services,” said Dario Calogero, Kaleyra’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “As we work to become the leading trusted CPaaS partner, we are continuing to implement the latest technology to co-create with our customers and meet their unique needs.”

The report can be downloaded at the following URL: https://www.kaleyra.com/wp-content/uploads/Kaleyra-CPaaS-2021-Reprint. ...

About Juniper Research

Founded in 2001, Juniper Research specializes in identifying and appraising new high-growth market sectors within the digital ecosystem. With market sizing and forecasting at the forefront, Juniper Research also offers competitive analysis, strategic assessment, and business modeling. Juniper endeavors to provide independent and impartial analysis of both current and emerging opportunities via a team of dedicated specialists - all knowledgeable, experienced and experts in their fields. For more information about Juniper Research, please see www.juniperresearch.com

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR) (NYSE American: KLR WS) is a global group providing mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, OTTs, software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers, retailers, and other large organizations worldwide.

Kaleyra today has a customer base of 3800+ companies spread around the world. Through its proprietary platform and robust APIs, Kaleyra manages multi-channel integrated communication services, consisting of messaging, rich messaging and instant messaging, video, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, and chatbots.

Kaleyra’s technology makes it possible to safely and securely manage billions of messages monthly with over 1600 operator connections in 190+ countries, including all tier-1 US carriers.

Kaleyra Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kaleyra Recognized as ‘Established Leader’ in the Global CPaaS Market by Juniper Research Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR) (NYSE American: KLR WS) (“Kaleyra” or the “Company”), a rapidly growing cloud communications software provider delivering a secure system of application programming interfaces (APIs) and connectivity solutions in the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
Majority of Americans say their workplace benefits will play a more critical role in future job ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP:   Important Deadline Reminder for Ardelyx Inc. Investors in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Exercises Option to Repurchase Some of its First Lien Debt
HYZN ALERT: Hyzon Motors Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - ...
Dupaco Community Credit Union and Home Savings Bank Sign Agreement for Strategic Acquisition
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
Exscientia Announces Pricing of $304.7 Million Upsized Initial Public Offering and $160.0 Million ...
TotalEnergies, Air Liquide, VINCI and a Group of International Companies Launch the World’s ...
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Initial Data to U.S. FDA From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
Polestar, the Global Electric Performance Car Company, Signs Agreement to be Publicly Listed ...
BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
27.09.21Banca Widiba: Technology and Relationships Come Together with Dialogue, The Innovative Feature of Video-Banking
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.09.21Kaleyra to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 9, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten