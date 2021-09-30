Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Unveils Wireless Charging Transmitter Solutions
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOS) (Nasdaq: AOSL), a designer, developer, and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors, power ICs, and digital power products, today announced a new family of Coil Drivers. The initial product, AOZ32033AQI, offers 30V, 11mOhm in a QFN3x3 package. AOZ32033AQI is an integrated half-bridge gate driver capable of driving high-side and low-side N-channel MOSFETs. It features SRC (Slew Rate Control) to adjust sink/source current and provide the ideal trade-off between efficiency and EMI optimization in the design of Wireless Charging Transmitter (TX) circuits. The device is ideally suited to the design of Wireless Charging TX circuits used in cordless power tools, vacuum cleaners, drones, and other consumers’ electronic equipment composed of full-bridge topology with a resonant tank circuit to get the best power conversion efficiency.
With a highly integrated package, the AOZ32033AQI offers a part count reduction of up to 40% compared to traditional approaches. The new device enables PCB space savings and higher performance in wireless transmitter circuits with high wattage of up to 30W. Moreover, the AOZ32033AQI has multiple protection functions such as high side and low side UVLO and over-temperature protection (OTP) to make the design more robust. The device can be used for a wide range of input voltages from 4V to 28V.
“Wireless charging is offered at increasingly higher power levels as the benefits of eliminating physical connectors and cables are being realized by more end applications. AOS’s Coil Driver products provide an efficient, power-dense, and cost-effective solution for wireless charging TX circuits. The integrated approach offers protection features not possible by using a discrete approach while reducing engineering design cycles and complexities,” said Colin Huang, Power IC Marketing Manager at AOS.
Technical Highlights
- Integrated 30V Half-Bridge Power Stage with wide Vin range enables reduced PCB size
- Low RDS(ON) internal N-FETs for both HS/LS supports TX circuit designs of up to 30W
- Integrated bootstrap diode
- Adjustable gate drive sink/source current control SRC (Slew Rate Control) for EMI and efficiency improvement
- Several protections (OTP, VCC UVLO, Bootstrap UVLO)
- Thermally enhanced QFN3x3
