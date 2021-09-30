checkAd

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Unveils Wireless Charging Transmitter Solutions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.09.2021, 14:00  |  24   |   |   

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOS) (Nasdaq: AOSL), a designer, developer, and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors, power ICs, and digital power products, today announced a new family of Coil Drivers. The initial product, AOZ32033AQI, offers 30V, 11mOhm in a QFN3x3 package. AOZ32033AQI is an integrated half-bridge gate driver capable of driving high-side and low-side N-channel MOSFETs. It features SRC (Slew Rate Control) to adjust sink/source current and provide the ideal trade-off between efficiency and EMI optimization in the design of Wireless Charging Transmitter (TX) circuits. The device is ideally suited to the design of Wireless Charging TX circuits used in cordless power tools, vacuum cleaners, drones, and other consumers’ electronic equipment composed of full-bridge topology with a resonant tank circuit to get the best power conversion efficiency.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210930005196/en/

AOZ32033AQI Coil Driver Achieves Highly Integrated and Efficient Solution in Thermally Enhanced QFN 3 x 3 Package (Graphic: Business Wire)

AOZ32033AQI Coil Driver Achieves Highly Integrated and Efficient Solution in Thermally Enhanced QFN 3 x 3 Package (Graphic: Business Wire)

With a highly integrated package, the AOZ32033AQI offers a part count reduction of up to 40% compared to traditional approaches. The new device enables PCB space savings and higher performance in wireless transmitter circuits with high wattage of up to 30W. Moreover, the AOZ32033AQI has multiple protection functions such as high side and low side UVLO and over-temperature protection (OTP) to make the design more robust. The device can be used for a wide range of input voltages from 4V to 28V.

“Wireless charging is offered at increasingly higher power levels as the benefits of eliminating physical connectors and cables are being realized by more end applications. AOS’s Coil Driver products provide an efficient, power-dense, and cost-effective solution for wireless charging TX circuits. The integrated approach offers protection features not possible by using a discrete approach while reducing engineering design cycles and complexities,” said Colin Huang, Power IC Marketing Manager at AOS.

Technical Highlights

  • Integrated 30V Half-Bridge Power Stage with wide Vin range enables reduced PCB size
  • Low RDS(ON) internal N-FETs for both HS/LS supports TX circuit designs of up to 30W
  • Integrated bootstrap diode
  • Adjustable gate drive sink/source current control SRC (Slew Rate Control) for EMI and efficiency improvement
  • Several protections (OTP, VCC UVLO, Bootstrap UVLO)
  • Thermally enhanced QFN3x3

Pricing and Availability

Seite 1 von 2
Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Unveils Wireless Charging Transmitter Solutions Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOS) (Nasdaq: AOSL), a designer, developer, and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors, power ICs, and digital power products, today announced a new family of Coil Drivers. The initial …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
Majority of Americans say their workplace benefits will play a more critical role in future job ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP:   Important Deadline Reminder for Ardelyx Inc. Investors in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Exercises Option to Repurchase Some of its First Lien Debt
HYZN ALERT: Hyzon Motors Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - ...
Dupaco Community Credit Union and Home Savings Bank Sign Agreement for Strategic Acquisition
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
Exscientia Announces Pricing of $304.7 Million Upsized Initial Public Offering and $160.0 Million ...
TotalEnergies, Air Liquide, VINCI and a Group of International Companies Launch the World’s ...
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Initial Data to U.S. FDA From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
Polestar, the Global Electric Performance Car Company, Signs Agreement to be Publicly Listed ...
BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...