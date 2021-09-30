checkAd

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II Announces Special Meeting Date to Approve Proposed Business Combination With Mirion Technologies

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.09.2021, 14:00  |  39   |   |   

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (“GSAH”) (NYSE: GSAH, GSAHU, GSAHWS), a special purpose acquisition company, and Mirion Technologies, a global leader in radiation detection & measurement technologies, announced today the filing of a definitive proxy statement/prospectus with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). GSAH also announced that it will hold a special meeting of its stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) on October 19th, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET to consider and approve the proposed business combination (the “business combination”) with Mirion Technologies, Inc. (“Mirion”).

Tom Knott, Chief Executive Officer of GSAH, commented, “We are pleased to reach this significant milestone in the transaction process, which will lead to Mirion becoming a public company upon approval by GSAH stockholders and satisfaction of other closing conditions. Mirion is a high quality, defensive business with a long and profitable operating history, strong and resilient cash flows, with multiple paths for continued growth and margin expansion. We have never been more excited about the future of Mirion and look forward to closing our planned business combination.”

The definitive proxy statement/prospectus and a notice of voting and instruction form or a proxy card related to the special meeting is expected to be first mailed on or about September 30, 2021 to GSAH stockholders of record as of September 23, 2021, the record date for the Special Meeting. At the Special Meeting, stockholders of GSAH will be asked to vote upon a proposal to approve the business combination with Mirion and additional proposals related to the business combination. The business combination, if approved by GSAH’s stockholders, is expected to close on October 21, 2021, subject to satisfaction or waiver of other closing conditions, including certain regulatory approvals.

The Special Meeting is scheduled to take place on October 19, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time, and will be held exclusively in a virtual format. Additional details regarding the proposals and the Special Meeting are available in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus relating to the Special Meeting. Stockholders can view GSAH’s definitive proxy statement/prospectus at the link here.

If you are a GSAH stockholder of record as of September 23, 2021, you may submit your vote before the Special Meeting in any of the following ways:

  • Use the toll-free number shown on your voting instruction form;
  • Visit the website shown on your voting instruction form to vote via the Internet; or
  • Complete, sign, date and return the proxy card in the postage-paid envelope provided.

Stockholders of record can also vote their shares electronically during the Special Meeting via live audio webcast by visiting https://www.cstproxy.com/gsacquisitioncorpii/2021/. You will need the control number that is printed on your proxy card to enter the Special Meeting. GSAH recommends that you log in at least 15 minutes before the Special Meeting to ensure you are logged in when the Special Meeting starts.

Seite 1 von 4
GS Acquisition Holdings II Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II Announces Special Meeting Date to Approve Proposed Business Combination With Mirion Technologies GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (“GSAH”) (NYSE: GSAH, GSAHU, GSAHWS), a special purpose acquisition company, and Mirion Technologies, a global leader in radiation detection & measurement technologies, announced today the filing of a definitive proxy …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
Majority of Americans say their workplace benefits will play a more critical role in future job ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP:   Important Deadline Reminder for Ardelyx Inc. Investors in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Exercises Option to Repurchase Some of its First Lien Debt
HYZN ALERT: Hyzon Motors Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - ...
Dupaco Community Credit Union and Home Savings Bank Sign Agreement for Strategic Acquisition
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
Exscientia Announces Pricing of $304.7 Million Upsized Initial Public Offering and $160.0 Million ...
TotalEnergies, Air Liquide, VINCI and a Group of International Companies Launch the World’s ...
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Initial Data to U.S. FDA From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
Polestar, the Global Electric Performance Car Company, Signs Agreement to be Publicly Listed ...
BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21.09.21Mirion Announces Nominees for the Board of Directors of Post-Combination Company
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21Mirion Releases Apex-Guard Application, Gamma Spectroscopy Software for Regulated Count Rooms
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21Mirion Technologies Launches Orion Real-Time Location System
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Mirion Technologies Reports Fiscal Year 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten