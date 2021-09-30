GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II Announces Special Meeting Date to Approve Proposed Business Combination With Mirion Technologies

Tom Knott, Chief Executive Officer of GSAH, commented, “We are pleased to reach this significant milestone in the transaction process, which will lead to Mirion becoming a public company upon approval by GSAH stockholders and satisfaction of other closing conditions. Mirion is a high quality, defensive business with a long and profitable operating history, strong and resilient cash flows, with multiple paths for continued growth and margin expansion. We have never been more excited about the future of Mirion and look forward to closing our planned business combination.”

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (“GSAH”) (NYSE: GSAH, GSAHU, GSAHWS), a special purpose acquisition company, and Mirion Technologies, a global leader in radiation detection & measurement technologies, announced today the filing of a definitive proxy statement/prospectus with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). GSAH also announced that it will hold a special meeting of its stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) on October 19 th , 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET to consider and approve the proposed business combination (the “business combination”) with Mirion Technologies, Inc. (“Mirion”).

The definitive proxy statement/prospectus and a notice of voting and instruction form or a proxy card related to the special meeting is expected to be first mailed on or about September 30, 2021 to GSAH stockholders of record as of September 23, 2021, the record date for the Special Meeting. At the Special Meeting, stockholders of GSAH will be asked to vote upon a proposal to approve the business combination with Mirion and additional proposals related to the business combination. The business combination, if approved by GSAH’s stockholders, is expected to close on October 21, 2021, subject to satisfaction or waiver of other closing conditions, including certain regulatory approvals.

The Special Meeting is scheduled to take place on October 19, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time, and will be held exclusively in a virtual format. Additional details regarding the proposals and the Special Meeting are available in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus relating to the Special Meeting. Stockholders can view GSAH’s definitive proxy statement/prospectus at the link here.

