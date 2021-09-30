Equillium Announces Multiple Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at ACR Convergence 2021

Title: Itolizumab, a Novel anti-CD6 Therapy, in Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Patients: Interim Safety Results from the Phase 1b EQUALISE Dose-escalation Study First Author: Dr. Kenneth Kalunian, Professor, Medicine, UCSD School of Medicine Session Title: SLE – Treatment Poster (1732–1772) Session Type: Poster Session D Date and Time: 8:30 am – 10:30 am ET, Tuesday, November 9, 2021 Abstract Number: 1750

Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing itolizumab to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders with high unmet medical need, today announced that three abstracts were accepted for presentation at ACR Convergence, the annual meeting of the American College of Rheumatology. The meeting, the world’s premier virtual rheumatology experience, will take place online November 3 - 10.

The abstract highlights itolizumab (subcutaneous delivery) safety and tolerability, as well as PK/PD data from patients with active or inactive systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) in the TYPE A portion of the EQUALISE study, supporting continued evaluation of itolizumab in SLE, lupus nephritis (LN) and other chronic autoimmune diseases. The ongoing Part B portion of the study will assess the safety and efficacy of itolizumab in patients with active proliferative LN.

Title: Itolizumab-induced Modulation of Cell Surface CD6 Is a Pharmacodynamic Marker of Drug Activity in SLE Patients

First Author: Dalena Chu, Senior Research Associate, Equillium, Inc.

Session Title: SLE – Treatment Poster (1732–1772)

Session Type: Poster Session D

Date and Time: 8:30 am – 10:30 am ET, Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Abstract Number: 1766

The abstract outlines pharmacodynamic data from the Type A portion of the EQUALISE study in which subcutaneous delivery of itolizumab induces dose-dependent loss of cell surface CD6 on T cells (with maximal loss occurring at 1.6 mg/kg), leading to inhibition of T effector cell activity.

Title: Soluble Urine ALCAM Reflects Renal Disease Activity in Lupus Nephritis

First Author: Dalena Chu, Senior Research Associate, Equillium, Inc.

Session Title: SLE – Diagnosis, Manifestations, & Outcomes Poster I: Diagnosis (0323–0356)

Session Type: Poster Session A

Date and Time: 8:30 am – 10:30 am ET, Saturday, November 6, 2021

Abstract Number: 0353

The abstract highlights data demonstrating significantly elevated urinary ALCAM levels in patients with LN compared to control subjects without kidney disease (p<0.001). The urinary ALCAM levels varied based on the pathologic classification of LN. Over the course of the study urinary ALCAM levels declined as proteinuria improved, suggesting its potential role as a biomarker to monitor disease activity over time.