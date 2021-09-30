BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins has been Registered as a Restricted Dealer in Canada; Netcoins Becomes the First Publicly Owned Crypto Trading Platform in Canada to be Registered to Trade Crypto Contracts

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. ("BIGG" or the "Company")(CSE: BIGG; OTCQX: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W) , owner of Netcoins ( Netcoins.ca ) (“Netcoins”), the online cryptocurrency brokerage that makes it easy for Canadians to buy, sell, and understand cryptocurrency, and owner of Blockchain Intelligence Group ( blockchaingroup.io ) (“BIG”), a leading developer of blockchain technology search, risk-scoring and data analytics solutions, is pleased to announce its wholly-owned subsidiary, Netcoins Inc., has been registered as a restricted dealer in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia. Netcoins also anticipates registration in Newfoundland within the week.

BIGG continues to be at the forefront of regulation in the Canadian crypto space and, notably, is the first publicly traded company in the country to own and operate a registered crypto trading platform. This marks a significant milestone for BIGG, Netcoins, and the crypto trading industry, with a new regulatory regime for an emerging industry that is growing exponentially.

Netcoins is now one of the first crypto trading platforms (CTPs) to be registered as a restricted dealer in Canada, which will provide a distinct early mover advantage as the industry continues to mature and evolve into a regulated framework. Under this framework, Netcoins will continue to operate and market to new customers across Canada, including Ontario. Netcoins anticipates an exciting Q4 2021, as it continues to grow the platform through:

the addition of new coins

the launch of Netcoins Pay and other new products

expansion into the United States

expanding advertising campaigns to new channels to reach new audiences

BIGG CEO, Mark Binns, commented, “This is a great day for crypto in Canada. After a lengthy process, we are thrilled that Netcoins has been registered as a restricted dealer in Canada. This marks a first for a public company in Canada, and sets Netcoins up for a bright future. This registration will enable Netcoins to expand advertising to channels not available to unlicensed competitors, expand coin offerings, open up new partnerships and will attract retail and institutional customers seeking a licensed and regulated trading platform. We also believe regulation will shrink the competitive playing field in Canada, as non-compliant companies are forced out of the market. We look forward to updating shareholders with more news in the coming weeks.”