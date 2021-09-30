checkAd

Ackroo appoints new Chief Financial Officer

HAMILTON, Ontario, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ackroo Inc. (TSX-V: AKR, OTC: AKRFF) (“Ackroo” or the “Company”), a loyalty marketing, payments and point-of-sale technology and services provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Hart, as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Paul joins Ackroo with over 20 years of CFO experience in both public and private companies across technology, payments, and health and wellness. He has helped small and medium sized public companies on the TSX, CSE and Nasdaq grow both through organic and M&A strategies. Stepping down from the role is Derek Schaaf who has been CFO of Ackroo since 2016 and has relocated to the United States to be with family and to pursue his next opportunity.

“We are excited to add Paul to the senior executive team of Ackroo,” said Steve Levely, CEO of Ackroo. “Paul brings a great breadth of industry, capital markets, financial and operational expertise to the Company. Paul will lead Ackroo’s finance and operational teams while providing key strategic support for our M&A and capital markets strategies as we move forward.”

“On behalf of the board of directors and all the staff at Ackroo I want to thank Derek for his contributions to Ackroo. Derek joined us at a very turbulent time in the Company and has played a very key role in helping to guide us to where we are today. We appreciate all of his hard work, dedication and support throughout his tenure. We wish Derek all the best in his future endeavors.”

“I am thrilled to be joining Ackroo,” said Paul Hart. “Ackroo’s senior executive leadership team and shareholder support is excellent. I look forward to working with them to grow the business profitably, explore new opportunities and position Ackroo as a leader in the digital marketing, payments and point-of-sale marketplace.”

"It has been an absolute pleasure working alongside Steve, the board and the fantastic team at Ackroo for the past 6 years,” said Derek Schaaf. “I am excited for all that Paul brings to the CFO position and leadership team and know that he will add tremendous value. I wish Steve, Paul and all the team at Ackroo the very best!"  

About Ackroo
Through vendor and industry consolidation, Ackroo provides marketing, payment and point-of-sale solutions for merchants of all sizes. Ackroo’s self-serve, data driven, cloud-based marketing platform helps merchants in-store and online process and manage loyalty, gift card and promotional transactions at the point of sale in order to attract, engage and grow their customers while increasing their revenues and margins. Ackroo’s payment services provide merchants with low-cost payment processing options through some of the world’s largest payment technology and service providers. Ackroo’s hybrid management and point-of-sale solutions help manage and optimize the general operations for niche industry’s including golf clubs, automotive dealers and more. All solutions are focused on helping to consolidate, simplify and improve the merchant marketing, payments and point-of sale ecosystem for their clients. Ackroo is headquartered in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit: www.ackroo.com.

