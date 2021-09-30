United Lithium Corp. Discovers Multiple Lithium Rich Boulder Trains at Bergby – Assays up to 3.33 Li2O

Soil sampling has commenced, and first batch of samples have been sent for assay

Recent boulder sampling has discovered multiple new lithium-bearing boulder trains that are not related to previously drilled lithium-bearing pegmatites. A potential source to the north and to the west of the drilled pegmatite is suggested, where sampling and mapping continues

Core Drilling underway – expected to continue until year end

Additional Claims added – now more than 10,458 hectares at Berby

The Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven stated "Sweden needs more mines to cope with climate change"

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Lithium Corp. (CSE: ULTH; OTC: ULTHF; FWB: 0ULA) (“ULTH” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the first results from ongoing boulder train mapping and sampling at the Bergby Lithium Project in central Sweden. Excellent results have been returned from an area west of the northern end of the previously drilled lithium mineralized pegmatite. These new boulder trains are not related to drilled mineralization and are believed related to new lithium mineralized bodies.

These results include 3.01% Li 2 O, 2.82% Li 2 O and 2.12% Li 2 O (see Table 1 and Figures 1 and 2). 300m to 500m northwest of the southwestern end of the previously drilled lithium mineralized pegmatite, values returned include 1,71% Li 2 O, 1.72% Li 2 O, and 1.46% Li 2 O (see Table 1 and Figures 1 and 3). And 600m west of the previously drilled southwestern end of the previously drilled lithium mineralized pegmatite, values returned include 3.33% Li 2 O (see Table 1 and Figures 1 and 3).

The success of this boulder sampling program has encouraged United Lithium to expand the mapping and sampling program. Additional boulder samples have been sent for analysis to ALS Limited and field work is on-going.

Furthermore, a soil sampling program has been completed in the vicinity of the interpreted source of the northern spodumene boulder train. Samples were dried and sieved with -63 m fraction sent to ALS Limited for analysis including Li-Ta-Cs-Rb.

“Recent mapping and sampling has greatly expanded the footprint of lithium mineralized pegmatite at our Bergby Project” states Michael Dehn, President and CEO. “An extensive area has been identified with spodumene bearing boulders, and we see significant potential to find multiple lithium bearing pegmatite dykes. We have consequently expanded the claim holding at Bergby to secure additional targets. Our mapping and sampling shall continue as long as weather permits, and drilling is expected to continue at least until year end.”

In an interview last week with Olov Abrahamsson, Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven, stated:

"Sweden needs more mines to cope with climate change," says Löfven. "Employment and business policy need to be intertwined with the climate issue." We at United Lithium see this as positive support from the Swedish Government for future mine development in Sweden for lithium minerals.

Figure 1 Bergby Lithium Project - Pegmatite Boulder Trains - Overview

Core drilling is also well underway. A core logging and cutting facility has been established at the Port of Norrsundet, only 4km SW of the where drilling is occurring. Logistics are excellent, with infrastructure in place at the Port for most potential industrial applications. (see Figure 5.)

Figure 2 Bergby Lithium Project - Pegmatite Boulder Trains - North Section

Bergby was discovered by the Leading Edge Materials team early in 2016, and has already thrown up both high grades and a high hit rate of potentially mineralized pegmatite.

Bergby lies in central Sweden, 25km north of the town of Gavle, initially secured by three exploration permits that covered a total of 1,903 hectares (Bergby nr 1, 2, and 3).

The site is close to infrastructure, with major roads, rail and power supply passing immediately adjacent to the Bergby project.

The Bergby Project was acquired by United Lithium from Leading Edge Materials in April 2021 when the property consisted of four exploration permits (Bergby nr 1, 2, 3 and 5) for a total of 3,155 hectares.

Recently the company applied for and was granted Bergby nr 4, 6, and 7 contiguous to the initial four exploration permits based the United Lithium suspicion that the mineralizing system at Bergby in much larger than previously thought. The total Bergby Project area is now 10,458 hectares (see figures 4 and 5.)

Figure 3 Bergby Lithium Project - Pegmatite Boulder Trains - North Section

Figure 4 Original and Additional Exploration Permits, Bergby Lithium Project

Figure 5 Bergby Lithium Project showing Exploration Permits, drilling area, and office/core facilities on Google Earth Satellite Image



Table 1 Boulder Train assay results, Bergby Lithium Project

Sample

Number SWEREF99TM

Easting (m) SWEREF99TM

Northing (m) Rock

code Lithium

Bearing

Mineral

Observed Li2O

(%) Ta

(ppm) Cs

(ppm) Rb

(ppm) Be

(ppm) Sn

(ppm) BBYB012 613001 6761182 PEGS SPOD 3.01 14.75 23.30 107.50 17.80 85.00 BBYB017 612945 6761160 PEGS SPOD 0.90 32.50 15.30 177.00 174.00 44.00 BBYB018 612958 6761174 PEGS SPOD 2.12 6.95 11.10 76.80 45.60 73.00 BBYB019 612988 6761203 PEGS SPOD 2.82 26.20 32.30 147.00 74.60 93.00 BBYB020 612899 6761220 PEGS SPOD 1.88 56.20 52.60 458.00 147.50 59.00 BBYB021 613004 6761227 PEGS SPOD 1.19 35.90 34.10 367.00 76.50 38.00 BBYB022 612914 6761211 PEGS SPOD 0.01 128.50 2.70 76.60 30.60 29.00 BBYB023 612921 6761356 PEGS SPOD 0.13 38.70 69.50 470.00 125.50 16.00 BBYB024 613057 6761073 PEGS SPOD 0.70 33.40 19.30 160.00 33.50 47.00 BBYB028 613125 6761007 PEGS SPOD 1.18 13.25 23.90 239.00 40.60 81.00 BBYB106 614305 6756964 APL 1.53 62.70 203.00 598.00 102.00 114.00 BBYH071 613305 6755809 GRA 0.01 0.67 2.90 150.50 3.90 3.00 BBYH084 608482 6755987 PEG 0.01 5.94 17.00 354.00 59.70 18.00 ´060801 613122 6761481 PEG 0.00 0.40 1.70 103.50 3.30 BDL ´060803 612879 6761213 PEG 0.00 5.69 0.90 211.00 8.90 3.00 ´060805 613149 6760992 PEGS SPOD 1.92 21.60 21.40 68.20 30.70 71.00 ´062201 612113 6760285 PEG 0.07 12.45 27.00 248.00 330.00 168.00 ´062202 612110 6760315 PEG 0.05 13.90 28.50 148.00 800.00 69.00 ´062203 612114 6760328 PEG 0.05 14.65 36.40 514.00 1210.00 101.00 ´062206 612123 6760241 QTZ/PEG 0.08 13.30 27.60 279.00 310.00 154.00 ´062207 612030 6760197 QTZ/PEG 0.02 83.20 25.10 341.00 370.00 89.00 ´062306 612500 6759978 PEG 1.11 93.50 138.50 469.00 240.00 266.00 ´062312 612380 6759951 PEGS SPOD 0.49 8.73 40.00 477.00 156.50 22.00 ´070702 613329 6761102 PEGS SPOD 0.75 18.90 17.00 214.00 202.00 62.00 ´070707 612568 6761606 QTZ/PEG 0.01 18.15 43.00 450.00 202.00 85.00 ´070708 612101 6761326 QTZ/PEG 0.01 69.20 35.80 247.00 171.50 36.00 ´070801 613130 6761011 PEGS SPOD 1.07 17.30 25.40 247.00 50.80 71.00 ´070803 612117 6760765 PEG 0.02 78.10 16.60 174.00 600.00 52.00 ´070802 612191 6760723 PEGS SPOD 1.72 19.35 21.70 304.00 230.00 53.00 ´070802 612191 6760723 PEGS SPOD 1.71 3.17 14.40 190.50 183.50 45.00 ´071001 612264 6760328 PEGS SPOD 1.46 64.40 20.20 233.00 156.00 127.00 ´071002 612145 6760254 QTZ/PEG 0.03 23.10 57.00 481.00 920.00 219.00 ´071002B 612145 6760254 QTZ/PEG 0.02 19.75 32.50 348.00 310.00 556.00 ´071004 612003 6760274 PEG 0.00 5.58 12.50 377.00 230.00 81.00 ´071408 611674 6760447 PEG 0.01 2.36 24.10 216.00 17.90 6.00 ´071409 611863 6760306 PEGS SPOD 3.33 5.48 21.20 106.00 320.00 94.00 ´071410 611870 6760312 PEG 0.03 5.80 18.70 312.00 146.50 73.00 ´071411 611867 6760313 PEG 0.04 6.72 18.20 248.00 183.50 23.00 ´071412 611665 6760492 QTZ/PEG 0.03 4.71 20.90 519.00 175.50 42.00 ´071417 616011 6761901 PEG 0.00 5.87 6.30 298.00 92.60 21.00 ´071510 612150 6760469 PEGS SPOD 0.99 4.93 21.60 209.00 380.00 87.00 ´071511 612164 6760446 PEGS SPOD 0.15 11.70 30.20 359.00 310.00 98.00 ´071512 611930 6760346 PEG 0.02 18.70 16.10 306.00 310.00 619.00 ´071514 611922 6760336 PEG 0.03 18.95 22.70 455.00 184.00 331.00 ´071601 612137 6760605 PEGS SPOD 0.88 6.31 43.40 240.00 176.50 71.00 LEGEND BDL Below Detection Limit SPOD Spodumene PEG Pegmatite PEGS Spodumene Bearing Pegmatite (observed) QTZ Quartzite GRA Granite APL Aplite

Samples submitted by United Lithium were analyzed by the ME-MS81 and Li-OG63 technique by ALS Limited laboratories in Pitea, Sweden and Loughrea, Ireland.

Mark Saxon (FAusMM), Technical Advisor to the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure or Mineral Projects) and has prepared or reviewed the preparation of the scientific and technical information in this press release.

