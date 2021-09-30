Plus Therapeutics to Present ReSPECT-GBM Clinical Trial Data at the 2021 SNO Annual Meeting

Details of the abstract and poster session are as follows:

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTV ) (the “Company”), a U.S. clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing innovative, targeted radiotherapeutics for rare and difficult-to-treat cancers, today announced it will present interim data on Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome ( 186 RNL) from its ReSPECT Phase 1 clinical trial in recurrent glioblastoma (GBM) at the 2021 Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) Annual Meeting and Education Day being held November 18-21, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Title Safety and Feasibility of Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome (186RNL) in Recurrent Glioma: the ReSPECT Phase 1 Trial Date November 19, 2021 at 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. ET Location Exhibit Hall D, Hynes Convention Center Presenter Andrew J. Brenner, M.D., Ph.D., Associate Professor of Medicine, Neurology, and Neurosurgery at The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and principal investigator of the ReSPECT clinical trial

Accepted abstracts will be made available on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at academic.oup.com/neuro-oncology/issue/22/Supplement_2.

A copy of the poster will be made available under the Presentations tab of the Investors section of the Company’s website at the time of the presentation at https://ir.plustherapeutics.com.

About Plus Therapeutics, Inc.

Plus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: PSTV) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company whose radiotherapeutic portfolio is concentrated on nanoliposome-encapsulated radionuclides for several cancer targets. Central to the Company’s drug development is a unique nanotechnology platform designed to formulate, deliver and commercialize multiple drugs targeting rare cancers and other diseases. The platform is designed to facilitate new delivery approaches and/or formulations of safe and effective, injectable drugs, potentially enhancing the safety, efficacy and convenience for patients and healthcare providers. More information may be found at PlusTherapeutics.com and ReSPECT-Trials.com.