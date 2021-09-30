Salona Global Medical Device Corp. Announces Acquisition of Simbex, a Multi-Product, IP-Driven Medical Device Company with $8,000,000 in Annual Revenues; Increases Estimated Annualized Run Rate Revenues to Over $24,000,000

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salona Global Medical Device Corporation (the “Company” or “SGMD”) (TSXV:SGMD) announced today that it has acquired Simbex, LLC (“Simbex”) (https://simbex.com/our-work/), an IP-based business that has a portfolio of several revenue and royalty generating products ranging from wearable technology to products for physical stability as well as expertise in development and design of many medical devices on the market it has innovated over the past several years. Simbex generated over $8,000,000 in audited revenues in 2020 with reported gross margins of 50% and was cash flow positive. With the closing of Simbex, management estimates SGMD’s annualized run-rate revenue will top $24,000,000.



The SGMD Business Plan: Acquire businesses in the recovery medicine market and strengthen into a fully integrated medical device company through post-acquisition revenue and cost enhancements