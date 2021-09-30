checkAd

Salona Global Medical Device Corp. Announces Acquisition of Simbex, a Multi-Product, IP-Driven Medical Device Company with $8,000,000 in Annual Revenues; Increases Estimated Annualized Run Rate Revenues to Over $24,000,000

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salona Global Medical Device Corporation (the “Company” or “SGMD”) (TSXV:SGMD) announced today that it has acquired Simbex, LLC (“Simbex”) (https://simbex.com/our-work/), an IP-based business that has a portfolio of several revenue and royalty generating products ranging from wearable technology to products for physical stability as well as expertise in development and design of many medical devices on the market it has innovated over the past several years. Simbex generated over $8,000,000 in audited revenues in 2020 with reported gross margins of 50% and was cash flow positive. With the closing of Simbex, management estimates SGMD’s annualized run-rate revenue will top $24,000,000.

The SGMD Business Plan: Acquire businesses in the recovery medicine market and strengthen into a fully integrated medical device company through post-acquisition revenue and cost enhancements

SGMD resumed trading on June 9, 2021 with a plan to execute several acquisitions, building revenue and cash flow:

(1)   The first acquisition was SDP, an FDA-approved hi-tech and robotics facility producing recovery medicine products. SDP, located in the low cost state of South Dakota in the U.S., has expertise in cost effectively producing high quality devices that meet FDA standards.
(2)   With SGMD’s second acquisition, Simbex, the Company anticipates leveraging the SDP facility as SDP and Simbex look to work together to reformulate IP for the recovery medicine market.
(3)   SGMD’s strategy behind its third potential acquisition, currently in the non-binding LOI stage announced July 20, 2021, is to acquire direct distribution to sell these potential reformulated products into that sales channel.
(4)   Additionally, SGMD is focused on a European sales channel the Company plans to develop, either through acquisition or organically or both.


SGMD has plans to continue to build its pipeline for further potential acquisitions to build out both the intellectual property portfolio and the domestic and international sales channels. After this acquisition, SGMD is still debt free at the parent level and now has approximately $11,500,000 of enterprise net tangible assets.*

