Aspira Women’s Health, Black Women’s Health Imperative Lead Congressional Briefing

Call to Action for Congress to Drive Immediate Progress in Conquering Ovarian Cancer

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspira Women’s Health Inc (“Aspira”) (Nasdaq: AWH) together with the Black Women’s Health Imperative participated in a Congressional Briefing on September 27, 2021 to discuss the gaps in ovarian health diagnostics and treatments as well as solutions to successfully address them. Immediate and innovative actions regarding education, research investment, detection, and insurance coverage were highlighted, in addition to the dire consequences of racial and ethnic disparities and inequities endemic to this malignancy. Leadership at Aspira was able to drive awareness for our proprietary ovarian cancer risk assessment, OVA1plusTM for women with pelvic masses, as well as stress the need for streamlining the process for payor coverage and highlight the superior performance of OVA1plusTM in Black women.

Ovarian cancer remains one of the most lethal gynecological cancers, despite decades of research. Ovarian cancer is the only gender-specific cancer with a greater than 50% mortality rate; every day approximately 60 women are diagnosted with ovarian cancer and there are an estimated 235,000 women living with ovarian cancer in the United States each year.1

The briefing was well-attended by more than 350 guests including many members of Congress and received significant media attention. Speakers at the briefing included:

  • Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro (D-CT-03), Chair, House Appropriations Committee
  • Congresswoman Madeleine Dean (D-PA-04), Co-Chair, Congressional Caucus on Women’s Issues
  • Diane Powis, PhD, Ovarian Cancer Warrior and Chief Spokeswoman, Aspira Women’s Health Inc.
  • Elena Ratner, MD, Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences; Director of Gynecologic Oncology, Yale School of Medicine
  • Linda Goler Blount, MPH President and CEO, Black Women’s Health Imperative
  • Chad Ramsey, MPA, Vice President of Policy, Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance
  • Valerie Palmieri, President and CEO, Aspira Women’s Health Inc.

“As Co-Chair of the Congressional Caucus on Women’s Issues, I am eager to participate in the Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month Congressional Briefing because there is no women’s issue more pressing than our health — and awareness combined with early detection will save lives,” said Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA-04). “Grateful to the organizations like Aspira Women’s Health, Black Women’s Health Imperative and Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance who work to saves lives not just this month, but year-round.” 

