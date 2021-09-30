Aspira Women’s Health, Black Women’s Health Imperative Lead Congressional Briefing

Call to Action for Congress to Drive Immediate Progress in Conquering Ovarian Cancer

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspira Women’s Health Inc (“Aspira”) (Nasdaq: AWH) together with the Black Women’s Health Imperative participated in a Congressional Briefing on September 27, 2021 to discuss the gaps in ovarian health diagnostics and treatments as well as solutions to successfully address them. Immediate and innovative actions regarding education, research investment, detection, and insurance coverage were highlighted, in addition to the dire consequences of racial and ethnic disparities and inequities endemic to this malignancy. Leadership at Aspira was able to drive awareness for our proprietary ovarian cancer risk assessment, OVA1plusTM for women with pelvic masses, as well as stress the need for streamlining the process for payor coverage and highlight the superior performance of OVA1plusTM in Black women.



Ovarian cancer remains one of the most lethal gynecological cancers, despite decades of research. Ovarian cancer is the only gender-specific cancer with a greater than 50% mortality rate; every day approximately 60 women are diagnosted with ovarian cancer and there are an estimated 235,000 women living with ovarian cancer in the United States each year.1