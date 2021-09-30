BioDelivery Sciences International to Host ELYXYB Investor Day

The First and Only FDA-Approved, Ready-to-Use Oral Solution for the Acute Treatment of Migraine with or without Aura in Adults

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI), a growing specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to patients living with chronic conditions, announced today it will host a virtual ELYXYB Investor Day on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at 10:30am ET.

The webinar will feature insights from migraine key opinion leaders including a presentation by Richard B. Lipton, M.D., Edwin S. Lowe Chair in Neurology at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Director of the Montefiore Headache Center, and internationally noted authority on migraine. Dr. Lipton will discuss the current treatment landscape, the unmet medical needs in treating patients with acute migraine, and the role ELYXYB may play as a treatment option for those patients. ELYXYB is the first and only FDA-approved ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine, with or without aura, in adults.

The BDSI management team will also provide an update that will include an overview of the migraine market and details on ELYXYB.

Dr. Lipton and the BDSI management team will be available to answer questions following the formal presentations.

To register for Investor Day, please click here.

ABOUT DR. LIPTON

Richard B. Lipton, M.D., is the Edwin S. Lowe Professor and Vice-Chair of Neurology, Professor of Epidemiology and Population Health, and Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine. Dr. Lipton earned his medical degree at the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine. After a medical internship at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, he completed his neurology residency and clinical neurophysiology fellowship at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine. He also completed a fellowship in neuroepidemiology at Columbia University. He is a diplomate of the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology and a fellow of the American Academy of Neurology. His research focuses on cognitive aging, Alzheimer’s disease, and migraine headaches. He is the Principal Investigator of the Einstein Aging Study, an NIH-funded Program Project, and several R01s. His recent studies examine cognitive aging across the lifespan with an emphasis on the effects of pain and stress on brain function. His headache research focuses on the epidemiology of migraines and on clinical trials. His epidemiologic studies have evaluated trigger factors for headache attacks and risk factors for headache progression. Dr. Lipton has published more than 500 original articles, many with trainees. He is a three-time winner of the H.G. Wolff Award for excellence in headache research from the American Headache Society and the Enrico Greppi award from the European Headache Federation. Dr. Lipton is co-Director of the Montefiore Headache Center, an interdisciplinary subspecialty center focused on headache, patient care, research, and education. Dr. Lipton holds leadership positions in several professional societies. He is a Past-President of the American Headache Society (AHS). He serves on the editorial boards of several journals, including Neurology. He has written 11 books. Dr. Lipton enjoys mentoring medical students, residents, Ph.D. students, and fellows.