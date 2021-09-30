checkAd

New FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) Data Show Long-Term Seizure Frequency Reductions in Patients with Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS)

  • Median reduction in drop seizure frequency was 39.4% at 3 months (n= 227; p<0.0001) and 51.8% for patients assessed over months 10 to 12 (n=170; p<0.0001).
  • A Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) was recently submitted seeking FDA approval for the use of FINTEPLA in LGS.

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zogenix (NASDAQ: ZGNX), a global biopharmaceutical company developing rare disease therapies, today announced data from an interim analysis of an on-going 12-month Phase 3 open-label extension (OLE) study (Study 1601; Part 2) showing that treatment with FINTEPLA (fenfluramine) oral solution led to a clinically meaningful and sustained reduction in drop seizures in patients with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) on antiseizure medications (ASMs). LGS is a rare, severe childhood-onset form of epilepsy in which seizures are extremely difficult to control and are associated with significant cognitive, behavioral, and motor disabilities. These data were presented today at the Child Neurology Society (CNS) 2021 Annual Meeting, which is being held September 29 - October 2, 2021.

"We are excited to report this study analysis on the long-term treatment effect of FINTEPLA for LGS patients in need of relief from the significant burden associated with life-long, treatment-resistant seizures,” said Kelly Knupp, M.D., MSCS, FAES associate professor of Children’s Hospital Colorado and principal investigator for the study. “These results highlight the potential of FINTEPLA to reduce the frequency of seizures experienced by LGS patients to meaningfully improve the outcomes associated with the disease long-term.”

Study Results
A total of 247 patients (mean age, 14 years) entered the OLE study after completion of the randomized, controlled portion of Study 1601. An interim analysis was conducted when >90% of patient data were available. The median baseline drop seizure frequency prior to study treatment was 75 per month (range 4 - 2943).

Results presented as of the cut-off date showed patients experienced significant improvements in the frequency of drop seizures in the OLE study. During the treatment period, the median reduction in drop seizure frequency was 39.4% at 3 months (n=227; p<0.0001) and 51.8% for those patients assessed at months 10 to 12 (n=170; p<0.0001). Additionally, of the 170 patients assessed at this timepoint, most (51.2%) responded with a clinically meaningful (≥50%) reduction in drop seizures, while 25.3% of patients demonstrated a profound (≥75%) reduction. Also, 49.2% of investigators and 48.8% caregivers rated their patients as being “much improved” or “very much improved” on the Clinical Global Impression of Improvement (CGI-I) scale.

