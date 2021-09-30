Oncocyte Publishes Study Demonstrating Predictive Potential for DetermaIO Test in Triple Negative Breast Cancer

Data show that DetermaIO demonstrates superior accuracy compared to standard of care PD-L1 IHC for predicting a patient’s response to immunotherapy

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncocyte Corporation (Nasdaq: OCX), a precision diagnostics and monitoring company with the mission to improve patient outcomes by providing clear insights that inform critical decisions in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of cancer, today announced the publication of peer-reviewed data showing the strong predictive ability of its 27-gene DetermaIO test in predicting immunotherapy (IO) responses in high-risk early-stage triple negative breast cancer (TNBC). The article titled “A Novel Immunomodulatory 27-Gene Signature to Predict Response to Neoadjuvant Immunochemotherapy for Primary Triple-Negative Breast Cancer”, was published in the journal Cancers.



Oncocyte’s DetermaIO is a precision diagnostic test used to determine the likelihood of a patient response to immunotherapy and is the only multivariate diagnostic test that has shown prediction of immune therapy response in multiple tumor types using the same test and threshold. The study published in the journal Cancers suggests that the test can inform treatment decisions as early as the neoadjuvant setting, where treatment with immunotherapies can shrink a tumor before surgery and potentially allow for improved post-surgery outcomes. Existing studies support DetermaIO’s utility in advanced lung, renal and bladder cancers.

This newly published validation study of DetermaIO in TNBC, was a partnership with researchers from MD Anderson, Yale University, and Baylor University who collected baseline core needle biopsy samples from 55 patients with stage I-III primary TNBC who were enrolled in a neoadjuvant clinical trial assessing the effectiveness of IMFINZI (durvalumab) combined with chemotherapy. For this specific analysis, the researchers extracted RNA from the biopsy specimens and evaluated them with Oncocyte’s DetermaIO test, with the goal of predicting a patient’s pathologic complete response (pCR) when treated with neoadjuvant use of IO, IMFINZI, in combination with chemotherapy.