Panel with TransUnion and AWS Executives Explores How Disruptive Work Flows Unlock Banking Opportunities

TransUnion’s Financial Services Summit concluded with a keynote panel discussion about the future of banking

CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As financial institutions prepare for a more normal lending environment, a recent panel of TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) and Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) executives posit that this industry should avoid a return to normalcy by investing in disrupting their work flows. The keynote panel, “Unlocking Banking Opportunities via Cloud Computing,” was delivered last week at the virtual 2021 TransUnion Financial Services Summit, which was attended by financial services executives from across the country.

The panel included Abhi Dhar, CITO of TransUnion, and Scott Mullins, managing director and head of worldwide financial services business and market development at AWS Financial Services, and was moderated by Matt Komos, TransUnion’s vice president of research and consulting.

Panelists highlighted how a disruption in financial services activities through cloud computing could help reduce credit invisibility, bank the unbanked and create credit history for those with none. Panelists said the need for such change is also rooted in the fact that consumer preferences and the lending landscape have changed.

With 244.3 million credit active consumers (those with a balance) in the U.S. as of Q2 2021, 3.2 million more than the previous year, financial institutions may be incentivized to change their practices as a way to acquire new customers and keep existing ones.

“While a return to the status quo in financial services has obvious immediate-term appeal—especially given the economic shocks of the past 18 months—we believe that a reversion to the old ways of doing things puts the industry at risk of being left behind by broad social and demographic changes,” said Dhar. “Leveraging cloud computing and making other innovative changes to their processes is the best offense for financial services firms operating in an environment of constant change. Ultimately, tech innovation will unleash human innovation in the financial services industry.”

Though financial services organizations can derive a multitude of benefits from updating their processes, panelists examined how this particular industry is prone to resisting change. Among the reasons for resisting change is the difficulty of updating legacy systems.

“Innovation is the process of making changes in something that’s already established. Changing established processes, practices, and technologies can be challenging for financial institutions as they also weigh how to make the necessary adjustments to their risk management practices,” said Mullins. “At AWS, we see the industry’s adoption of cloud services as an opportunity to improve not just the technology that powers the global financial system, but also inform and evolve financial institutions’ ability to more effectively measure and manage risk.”

