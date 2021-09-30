SmileDirectClub Partners With Comedian Heather McMahan To Encourage Acts Of Kindness During World Smile Week

Survey finds 91% of people wish the world was filled with more random acts of kindness and smiles.*

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To celebrate World Smile Day on October 1, SmileDirectClub, the next generation oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, is launching a social media kindness chain, prompting followers to inspire smiles by sharing random acts of kindness during World Smile Week, from October 1st through 8th. SmileDirectClub will be partnering with comedian Heather McMahan to kick-off this social media kindness chain, which will reward selected participants with our award-winning smile care products and free aligner treatment (subject to eligibility).



With a mission to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient, SmileDirectClub believes in the importance and power of a smile. According to a recent survey, the majority of people feel happiness, an increase in positivity and a decrease in stress, when someone makes them smile. Additionally, 91% of people wish the world was filled with more random acts of kindness and smiles, and 82% of people stated that witnessing an act of kindness made them smile and want to pay it forward.*

World Smile Week is about spreading kindness where you can. Whether participants choose to compliment a loved one or give back to their community this World Smile Week, SmileDirectClub and McMahan will be encouraging individuals to share their smile-worthy moments on social media to inspire others to do the same. Now more than ever, spreading smiles is important, which is why SmileDirectClub will be awarding select winners with smile care products and a free treatment (to eligible participants).

“People want to see more kindness in the world today, and we know that witnessing acts of kindness can inspire people to pay it forward. We’re excited to partner with Heather to help ignite positivity and smiles, and highlight the importance of paying it forward,” said John Sheldon, Chief Marketing Officer at SmileDirectClub. “With our mission of increasing access to smiles around the world, we’re thrilled to partner this World Smile Week with someone who is no stranger to inspiring smiles in their daily life.”