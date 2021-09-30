checkAd

Alignment Healthcare Expands into Western North Carolina with the Addition of Mission Health to its 2022 Medicare Advantage Provider Network

ORANGE, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicare Advantage company Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC) today announced the addition of Mission Health to its provider network to serve seven new counties in Western North Carolina where the company is expanding its presence in 2022. Medicare-eligible beneficiaries in Avery, Buncombe, Henderson, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell and Transylvania counties will have access to Alignment’s Medicare Advantage plans and services in partnership with Mission Health, starting Jan. 1, 2022.

North Carolina ranks 9th nationally in the number of people 65 and over. In 2019, the state estimated to have more people age 60 and older than under 18 years.1

“As the senior population in North Carolina – especially in rural areas – grows, there is more of a need than ever for high-quality, coordinated care,” said Chutimar Altizer, North Carolina market president, Alignment Healthcare. “As we launch our plans in these new counties, partnering with an established local health system such as Mission Health helps us deliver on our mission to provide a great care experience and great clinical outcomes for seniors.”

Mission Health has more than a century-long heritage of serving the Western North Carolina region. Medicare-eligible seniors enrolling with Alignment’s HMO and PPO health plans in 2022 will have access to more than 700 providers and specialists and four hospitals operated by Mission Health. Along with the health system’s award-winning services, members will be able to enjoy popular Alignment benefits such as non-emergency medical transportation and grocery allowances, in addition to leveraging Alignment’s 24/7 ACCESS On-Demand Concierge service.

“Mission Health is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of the citizens of Western North Carolina,” said Greg Lowe, president, Mission Health, HCA Healthcare North Carolina Division. “We are enthusiastic for the opportunity to collaborate with Alignment to serve our growing senior population.”

For more information, visit www.alignmenthealthcare.com.

About Alignment Healthcare
Alignment Healthcare is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. Alignment Healthcare provides partners and patients with customized care and service where they need it and when they need it, including clinical coordination, risk management and technology facilitation. Alignment Healthcare offers health plan options through Alignment Health Plan and also partners with select health plans to help deliver better benefits at lower costs.

Media Contact
Priya Shah
mPR, Inc. for Alignment Healthcare
alignment@mpublicrelations.com

1 https://digital.ncdcr.gov/digital/collection/p16062coll9/id/755470/

 





