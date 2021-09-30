Enphase Energy and Sunpro Solar Expand Partnership to Include Battery Storage

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy management technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar-plus-storage systems, today announced that Sunpro Solar, a top rooftop solar provider and one of the fastest-growing residential solar-plus-storage service providers in the U.S., will now promote and install Enphase Encharge battery storage systems in addition to Enphase solar systems as its all-in-one home energy management solution. Sunpro currently serves homeowners in 21 states across the U.S. with plans to expand nationwide.



“Enphase has developed outstanding integrated solar-plus-storage solutions and adding Enphase Storage to our product mix follows an expansion of our partnership with Enphase,” said Marc Jones, chief executive officer and founder of Sunpro Solar. “Homeowners are now placing a premium on home energy resilience in the wake of extreme weather events that bring down the old power grid. Our ramp up with Enphase Storage could not come at a better time, and I look forward to continuing the collaboration with Enphase around platform services, customer support and product development.”

Enphase delivers a safe solar-plus-storage solution which does not expose installers or homeowners to high-voltage DC. Enphase Encharge batteries feature Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry, which provides a long cycle life, safe operation through excellent thermal stability, and a UL9540A fire safety certification. Enphase batteries are equipped with Enphase Power Start technology, which helps seamlessly power-up air conditioners and well-pumps. Homeowners have insight into their systems through the Enphase Enlighten mobile app, including the ability to go off-grid from the app. Encharge batteries offer over-the-air software upgrades and come with a 10-year limited warranty with an optional 5-year limited warranty extension.

“Marc and the Sunpro Solar team are world-class in every aspect of selling, installing, and servicing home energy solutions,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “At Enphase, we are focused on innovation, product quality, and an outstanding customer experience. We look forward to continuing to deliver in these core areas through our expanded partnership with Sunpro Solar, while bringing resilience and peace of mind to homeowners through Enphase Solar and Storage solutions.”