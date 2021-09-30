Advertising Executives Plan to Dramatically Increase Digital Out of Home (DOOH) Advertising Spending, Alfi Study Reveals
MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Expenditure on Digital Out of Home (DOOH) advertising in the U.S. was expected to represent about 36% of the total spent on out of home (OOH) advertising this year. According to new research from Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF), an AI enterprise SaaS advertising platform, however, 17% of senior advertising executives expect it to be over 50% as early as the end of 2021. Just over one in three (36%) anticipate DOOH advertising will reach this milestone by next year, and 25% expect it to happen in 2023.
Ad budgets are quickly shifting from traditional TV, newspaper and online to DOOH with 92% of advertising executives expecting the roll-out of digitized outdoor displays to speed up even more between now and 2026. When asked to choose three main areas of advertising from which this extra budget will be taken, 71% of advertising executives interviewed said television, followed by 58% who said online, and 46% who said newspapers.
Furthermore, 97% of senior advertising executives from around the world anticipate they will spend more on DOOH advertising this year than before the Covid-19 crisis, while 85% say spending will be at least 10% bigger, and 27% claim it will be at least 50% higher.
|Percentage change in anticipated spend on DOOH advertising in 2021 when compared to 2019
|Percentage of senior advertising executives interviewed
|
Increase by up to 10%
|
12%
|
Increase by between 10% and 15%
|
17%
|
Increase by between 15% and 20%
|
26%
|
Increase by between 20% and 50%
|
15%
|
Increase by between 50% and 75%
|
17%
|
Increase by between 75% and 100%
|
8%
|
Increase by over 100%
|
