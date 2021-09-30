Advertising Executives Plan to Dramatically Increase Digital Out of Home (DOOH) Advertising Spending, Alfi Study Reveals

Bulk of Increased DOOH Ad Spend to Come from Traditional Television, Newspaper and Online Advertising BudgetsMIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Expenditure on Digital Out of Home (DOOH) advertising in the U.S. was expected to …

Bulk of Increased DOOH Ad Spend to Come from Traditional Television, Newspaper and Online Advertising Budgets

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Expenditure on Digital Out of Home (DOOH) advertising in the U.S. was expected to represent about 36% of the total spent on out of home (OOH) advertising this year. According to new research from Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF), an AI enterprise SaaS advertising platform, however, 17% of senior advertising executives expect it to be over 50% as early as the end of 2021. Just over one in three (36%) anticipate DOOH advertising will reach this milestone by next year, and 25% expect it to happen in 2023.

Ad budgets are quickly shifting from traditional TV, newspaper and online to DOOH with 92% of advertising executives expecting the roll-out of digitized outdoor displays to speed up even more between now and 2026. When asked to choose three main areas of advertising from which this extra budget will be taken, 71% of advertising executives interviewed said television, followed by 58% who said online, and 46% who said newspapers.