Cannabis Global Awarded Trademark for its Comply Bag(R) Cannabis Transport and Tracking System

Autor: Accesswire
30.09.2021, 14:00  |  61   |   |   

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:CBGL), an innovation-oriented company investing in disruptive cannabis and hemp-related technologies, today announces it has been awarded a trademark on "Comply …

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:CBGL), an innovation-oriented company investing in disruptive cannabis and hemp-related technologies, today announces it has been awarded a trademark on "Comply Bag®" from the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Comply Bag® product is the integration of ultra-secure and tamper-evident cannabis transport technology and a smartphone-based tracking app that allows both the shipper and intended receiver of cannabis to monitor the progress of the valuable commodity all the way from the origination to the final destination.

Mr. Arman Tabatabaei, CEO of Cannabis Global commented, "While cannabis is becoming a big business, the transportation of products is still stuck in practices established well before selective state legalization. "This is why we created Comply Bag®, which ensures what is shipped is what is received. Not only does Comply Bag® provide tamper-proof shipment capabilities, but with our new app, the shippers simply snap an image of the bag's bar codes, and information seamlessly flows to mandated track and trace systems. Our initial API integration is with Metrc, on which at least 15 U.S. states have standardized. Comply Bag® offers unparalleled safety, security, traceability, compliance, and cannabis data integration."

The Company has a new video outlining the product, which can be viewed at Ship Safe and Track with Comply Bag.

Comply Bag® features a multi-layer, low-density polyethylene outer shell that protects valuable shipments and allows manufacturers, buyers, and processors full view of contents to assess quality. Each Comply Bag® contains financial institution-grade tamper-evident seams, self-sealing closures, and sequential numbering to ensure what is sent is what is received. In addition, because all U.S. states have implemented specific regulations for the tracking and tracing of cannabis shipments from seed to sale, Comply Bags® features regulator demanded tracking features, such as those required in the California Cannabis Track-and-Trace (CCTT) system, including Unique Identifier Tags (UID) mandated by California via its contracted service provider, METRC, Inc.

