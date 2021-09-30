checkAd

Novamind Opens 6th Integrative Psychiatry Clinic, Adds 3rd Clinical Research Site

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Novamind Inc. (CSE:NM)(OTCQB:NVMDF)(FSE:HN2) ("Novamind" or the "Company"), a leading mental health company specialized in psychedelic medicine, is pleased to announce that it has opened its sixth …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Novamind Inc. (CSE:NM)(OTCQB:NVMDF)(FSE:HN2) ("Novamind" or the "Company"), a leading mental health company specialized in psychedelic medicine, is pleased to announce that it has opened its sixth integrative psychiatry clinic. The clinic is in Murray, Utah (the "Murray Clinic").

The Murray Clinic also serves as Novamind's third clinical research site, further strengthening the Company's capabilities for serving drug developers via multiple sites and access to a large patient population. The Company anticipates 65,000 visits to its clinics this year.

"Bringing cost-effective and innovative psychedelic therapies to market requires a large base of diverse candidates and the expertise to safely and effectively run complex clinical trials in the right environment," explained Yaron Conforti, CEO and Director. "We continue to build on our model's proven track record through the expansion of our clinics and research sites, and we expect to scale this unique operating model into additional states in the near term."

The Murray Clinic is the latest in Novamind's ongoing clinic expansion, with two additional clinics slated to open in Utah by the end of 2021. The Salt Lake City location is scheduled to open in October, while the Park City location will open in November to accommodate the construction of the Company's new flagship clinic design.

To learn more about Novamind's clinical research division, visit www.novamind.ca/cedar-clinical-research.

About Novamind 
Novamind is a leading mental health company enabling safe access to psychedelic medicine through a network of clinics and clinical research sites. Novamind provides ketamine-assisted psychotherapy and other novel treatments through its network of Cedar Psychiatry clinics and operates Cedar Clinical Research, a contract research organization specialized in clinical trials and evidence-based research for psychedelic medicine. Both Cedar Psychiatry and Cedar Clinical Research are wholly owned subsidiaries of Novamind. For more information on how Novamind is enhancing mental wellness and guiding people through their entire healing journey, visit novamind.ca.

