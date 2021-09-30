checkAd

CORRECTION: Aytu BioPharma to Present at Upcoming September Investor Conferences

Autor: Accesswire
30.09.2021   

(This release corrects the previous one that was issued on September 7, 2021 to reflect the time of the Cantor Presentation being changed to 2:40 pm EST)ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU), a …

(This release corrects the previous one that was issued on September 7, 2021 to reflect the time of the Cantor Presentation being changed to 2:40 pm EST)

ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products, announced today that Josh Disbrow, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer will present during two upcoming investor conferences in September:

  • H. C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference:

On demand presentation available beginning Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7 a.m. ET.

Webcast Link: https://journey.ct.events/view/c4fd8cbe-25a2-446c-8e69-cf6d201269b7

  • 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference:

A live presentation on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 2:40 p.m. ET.

Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/cantor12/aytu/2117150

These presentations will also be available on the Investors section of Aytu BioPharma's website at aytubio.com.

About Aytu BioPharma, Inc.
Aytu BioPharma is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a growing commercial portfolio of prescription therapeutics and consumer health products. The company's primary prescription products treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and other common pediatric conditions. Aytu markets ADHD products Adzenys XR-ODT® (amphetamine) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) and Cotempla XR-ODT® (methylphenidate) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING. The company's other pediatric products include Karbinal® ER (carbinoxamine maleate), an extended-release carbinoxamine (antihistamine) suspension indicated to treat numerous allergic conditions, and Poly-Vi-Flor® and Tri-Vi-Flor®, two complementary fluoride-based prescription vitamin product lines containing combinations of fluoride and vitamins in various formulations for infants and children with fluoride deficiency. The company's evolution has been driven by strategic in-licensing, acquisition-based transactions and organic product growth. Aytu is building a complimentary therapeutic development pipeline including a prospective treatment (AR101/enzastaurin) for vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (vEDS), a rare genetic disease resulting in high morbidity and a significantly shortened lifespan. There are no currently approved treatments for vEDS. To learn more, please visit aytubio.com.

CONTACT:
Sarah McCabe
Stern Investor Relations
212-362-1200
sarah.mccabe@sternir.com

SOURCE: Aytu BioPharma, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666181/CORRECTION-Aytu-BioPharma-to-Present ...

