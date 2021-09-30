checkAd

AurCrest Gold Acknowledges the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / AurCrest Gold Inc. (the "Company" or "AurCrest") (TSXV:AGO) wishes to acknowledge The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. On September 30th, Canadians reflect on the relationship, past and present, between those whose ancestry has always been attached to these lands and those whose ancestry comes from abroad.

Ian Brodie-Brown, a Director of AurCrest, stated: "As a Canadian of European descent and Director of Business Development at AurCrest Gold, I would like to extend my most sincere apologies to the members of our Board and management of Annishnawbe descent and to all the members of your families and communities for the situation that has occurred in our country between our people."

We at AurCrest are a publicly listed company, of which 3 board members are of Annishnawbe descent. We seek the cultural, social and business leadership of members of the First Nations community and their voice and guidance in our search for resources and business in their traditional territory, and wherever that search may take us. We are guided by clause 92 of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada: Calls to Action (the "TRC Report") and particularly clause 92.ii.

Business and Reconciliation

92. We call upon the corporate sector in Canada to adopt the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples as a reconciliation framework and to apply its principles, norms, and standards to corporate policy and core operational activities involving Indigenous peoples and their lands and resources. This would include, but not be limited to, the following:

  1. Commit to meaningful consultation, building respectful relationships, and obtaining the free, prior, and informed consent of Indigenous peoples before proceeding with economic development projects.
  2. Ensure that Aboriginal peoples have equitable access to jobs, training, and education opportunities in the corporate sector, and that Aboriginal communities gain long-term sustainable benefits from economic development projects.
  3. Provide education for management and staff on the history of Aboriginal peoples, including the history and legacy of residential schools, the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, Treaties and Aboriginal rights, Indigenous law, and Aboriginal-Crown relations. This will require skills based training in intercultural competency, conflict resolution, human rights, and anti-racism.

AurCrest and Big Tree Carbon Corp invite all corporations and citizens to seek guidance and understanding through the findings of the 94 calls to action of the TRC Report.

