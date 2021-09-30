AurCrest Gold Acknowledges the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / AurCrest Gold Inc. (the "Company" or "AurCrest") (TSXV:AGO) wishes to acknowledge The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. On September 30th, Canadians reflect on the relationship, past and …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / AurCrest Gold Inc. (the "Company" or "AurCrest") (TSXV:AGO) wishes to acknowledge The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. On September 30th, Canadians reflect on the relationship, past and present, between those whose ancestry has always been attached to these lands and those whose ancestry comes from abroad. Ian Brodie-Brown, a Director of AurCrest, stated: "As a Canadian of European descent and Director of Business Development at AurCrest Gold, I would like to extend my most sincere apologies to the members of our Board and management of Annishnawbe descent and to all the members of your families and communities for the situation that has occurred in our country between our people."