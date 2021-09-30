FinCanna Portfolio Company, QVI Inc., a Cannabis Co-Manufacturer, to Host Sonoma County Growers Alliance, First In-Person Event in 2021
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / FinCanna Capital Corp. ("FinCanna") (CSE:CALI)(OTCQB:FNNZF) an investment company for the U.S. licensed cannabis industry, is pleased to announce its portfolio company QVI Inc. doing business as the "The Galley", on Oct. 5 is hosting the Sonoma County Growers Alliance (SCGA), first in-person event in 2021 featuring Special Guest California State senator Mike McGuire. As previously announced, FinCanna has signed a binding Letter of Intent to increase its investment to 100% ownership of QVI Inc.
Annie Holman, Founder and CEO of QVI said, "We've always been hugely supportive of the SCGA and fully subscribe to their goals and objectives. This industry will continue to thrive and grow as a function of the cooperative and united efforts of cannabis operators like ourselves and the SCGA is a driving force in this regard. We are proud to do our part in bringing our cannabis colleagues together at the Galley and it is a testament to the importance of the SCGA agenda that Senator Mike McGuire has chosen to attend"
The SGCA's first in-person event in 2021, features Special Guest, California State Senator Mike McGuire. Oct 5, 5:30 - 8:30 pm at The Galley 3230 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa CA 95407. For tickets visit https://scgalliance.wildapricot.org
SCGA is a leading cannabis industry advocacy organization focused on the specific needs of industry participants in Sonoma county, some of their main policies and initiatives include;
- Engaging with & educating the local community on regulated cannabis
- Hosting events, educational workshops and providing resources specific for cultivators
- Continued advocacy for lower barriers to entry for farmers
- Working to craft improvements and make the Sonoma County Cannabis Ordinance less restrictive
- Supporting Sonoma County and the incorporated cities to align with current state legislation and regulations
- Improve access to the regulated market for existing operators
- Representing Sonoma County cannabis in state, national and international policy initiatives through the Origins Council Government Affairs Program.
Joanna Cedar, SCGA Board Member and Chair of the Policy Committee, states "We are thrilled to be back and look forward to welcoming State Senator Mike McGuire. The Galley is the perfect place to hold our inaugural 2021 mixer and we appreciate Annie's commitment to our mission and to the local cannabis community."
