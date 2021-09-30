FinCanna Portfolio Company, QVI Inc., a Cannabis Co-Manufacturer, to Host Sonoma County Growers Alliance, First In-Person Event in 2021

Senator Mike McGuire to attend Oct. 5, "Galley" Hosted, SGCA EventVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / FinCanna Capital Corp. ("FinCanna") (CSE:CALI)(OTCQB:FNNZF) an investment company for the U.S. licensed cannabis industry, is pleased …

Senator Mike McGuire to attend Oct. 5, "Galley" Hosted, SGCA Event

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / FinCanna Capital Corp. ("FinCanna") (CSE:CALI)(OTCQB:FNNZF) an investment company for the U.S. licensed cannabis industry, is pleased to announce its portfolio company QVI Inc. doing business as the "The Galley", on Oct. 5 is hosting the Sonoma County Growers Alliance (SCGA), first in-person event in 2021 featuring Special Guest California State senator Mike McGuire. As previously announced, FinCanna has signed a binding Letter of Intent to increase its investment to 100% ownership of QVI Inc.

Annie Holman, Founder and CEO of QVI said, "We've always been hugely supportive of the SCGA and fully subscribe to their goals and objectives. This industry will continue to thrive and grow as a function of the cooperative and united efforts of cannabis operators like ourselves and the SCGA is a driving force in this regard. We are proud to do our part in bringing our cannabis colleagues together at the Galley and it is a testament to the importance of the SCGA agenda that Senator Mike McGuire has chosen to attend"