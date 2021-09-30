checkAd

FinCanna Portfolio Company, QVI Inc., a Cannabis Co-Manufacturer, to Host Sonoma County Growers Alliance, First In-Person Event in 2021

Autor: Accesswire
30.09.2021, 14:00  |  56   |   |   

Senator Mike McGuire to attend Oct. 5, "Galley" Hosted, SGCA EventVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / FinCanna Capital Corp. ("FinCanna") (CSE:CALI)(OTCQB:FNNZF) an investment company for the U.S. licensed cannabis industry, is pleased …

Senator Mike McGuire to attend Oct. 5, "Galley" Hosted, SGCA Event

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / FinCanna Capital Corp. ("FinCanna") (CSE:CALI)(OTCQB:FNNZF) an investment company for the U.S. licensed cannabis industry, is pleased to announce its portfolio company QVI Inc. doing business as the "The Galley", on Oct. 5 is hosting the Sonoma County Growers Alliance (SCGA), first in-person event in 2021 featuring Special Guest California State senator Mike McGuire. As previously announced, FinCanna has signed a binding Letter of Intent to increase its investment to 100% ownership of QVI Inc.

Annie Holman, Founder and CEO of QVI said, "We've always been hugely supportive of the SCGA and fully subscribe to their goals and objectives. This industry will continue to thrive and grow as a function of the cooperative and united efforts of cannabis operators like ourselves and the SCGA is a driving force in this regard. We are proud to do our part in bringing our cannabis colleagues together at the Galley and it is a testament to the importance of the SCGA agenda that Senator Mike McGuire has chosen to attend"

The SGCA's first in-person event in 2021, features Special Guest, California State Senator Mike McGuire. Oct 5, 5:30 - 8:30 pm at The Galley 3230 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa CA 95407. For tickets visit https://scgalliance.wildapricot.org

SCGA is a leading cannabis industry advocacy organization focused on the specific needs of industry participants in Sonoma county, some of their main policies and initiatives include;

  • Engaging with & educating the local community on regulated cannabis
  • Hosting events, educational workshops and providing resources specific for cultivators
  • Continued advocacy for lower barriers to entry for farmers
  • Working to craft improvements and make the Sonoma County Cannabis Ordinance less restrictive
  • Supporting Sonoma County and the incorporated cities to align with current state legislation and regulations
  • Improve access to the regulated market for existing operators
  • Representing Sonoma County cannabis in state, national and international policy initiatives through the Origins Council Government Affairs Program.

Joanna Cedar, SCGA Board Member and Chair of the Policy Committee, states "We are thrilled to be back and look forward to welcoming State Senator Mike McGuire. The Galley is the perfect place to hold our inaugural 2021 mixer and we appreciate Annie's commitment to our mission and to the local cannabis community."

Seite 1 von 3
FinCanna Capital Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FinCanna Portfolio Company, QVI Inc., a Cannabis Co-Manufacturer, to Host Sonoma County Growers Alliance, First In-Person Event in 2021 Senator Mike McGuire to attend Oct. 5, "Galley" Hosted, SGCA EventVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / FinCanna Capital Corp. ("FinCanna") (CSE:CALI)(OTCQB:FNNZF) an investment company for the U.S. licensed cannabis industry, is pleased …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Provides Results From The South Rim Gold Project, Central British ...
Letter to Stockholders: BioLargo Positions for Expansive Commercial Reach Through Strategic ...
American Manganese Announces CDN$20 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional Investors
ReelTime Media ads NCAA Division 1 Football to its Sports Network Providing Placement Coverage in ...
Link Global Technologies Provides an Update on AUC Staff Proposal
Generation Income Properties Announces Closing of Underwriters’ Option To Purchase Additional ...
Sachem Capital to Present at Microcap Rodeo's Fall Harvest - Best Ideas from the Buy-Side on ...
MasterBeat Corporation's JTEC AutoWorld Launches its EBAY Auto Parts Sales and Distribution ...
Applied UV Announces Laboratory Results Confirm SteriLumen’s Airocide(R) Kills SARS-CoV-2 ...
Hop-on is in a position to take advantage of the Trillion-Dollar Creator Economy using their ...
Titel
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Resignation of Directors
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Conference Call and Webcast
HIRE Technologies Strengthens Balance Sheet by Closing $2.8 Million Second Tranche Non-Brokered ...
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Provides Results From The South Rim Gold Project, Central British ...
Electrovaya Announces C$3.795 Million Private Placement with an Institutional Investor
Codebase Ventures Inc. Announces First Closing of Financing
ReelTime Media ads NFL to its Sports Network Providing Placement Coverage in Every NFL Game and at ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
23.09.21FinCanna Portfolio Company QVI Inc. Proud of Expanding Client Roster of Women-Led Cannabis Brands
Accesswire | Analysen
16.09.21FinCanna Portfolio Company QVI Inc. to Launch "Big Fish" Cannabis Edibles Brand
Accesswire | Analysen
02.09.21FinCanna Increases Investment Interest to 100% of QVI Inc., a Cannabis Co-Manufacturing Business in California
Accesswire | Analysen